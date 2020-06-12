UNHCR Update Libya (12 June 2020)

Population movement

As of 10 June, 4,231 refugees and migrants have been registered as rescued/ intercepted at sea by the Libyan Coast Guard and disembarked in Libya in 2020. For the same period in 2019, the figure was 2,887. In addition, on 11 June, some 240 individuals disembarked at the Tripoli Naval Base. UNHCR and its partner, the International Rescue Committee (IRC), were present at the disembarkation point to provide urgent medical assistance and core relief items (CRIs) before individuals were transferred to detention centres by the Libyan authorities.

UNHCR response UNHCR continues to provide humanitarian assistance at detention centres in Libya. Last week, UNHCR distributed CRIs to 120 individuals held in Al Kufra detention centre in eastern Libya. Assistance included mattresses, hygiene kits, clothes, plastic basins and quilts. So far in 2020, UNHCR distributed 4,847 CRIs in detention centres.

Last week, UNHCR distributed cash assistance to 35 refugees and asylumseekers living in the urban community. This includes regular cash assistance (nine individuals) and one-time emergency cash assistance (26 individuals). As of 12 June, UNHCR has provided cash assistance to 1,675 refugees and asylumseekers in Tripoli.

UNHCR responds to the queries of its persons of concern through its hotlines. This service provides a communication tool between UNHCR and refugees, asylum-seekers and internally displaced persons. Last week, more than 500 calls were received regarding community assistance, registration and resettlement. So far this year, UNHCR has responded to 2,933 hotline calls.

There are currently 2,043 refugees and migrants held in detention centres in Libya. Of these, 1,455 are persons of concern to UNHCR. UNHCR and partners continue to undertake protection monitoring visits to detention centres in the country. Last week, UNHCR’s partner in eastern Libya, Première Urgence Internationale (PUI) conducted visits in Shahat, Albayda, Ajdabya and Al-Kufra detention centres. So far this year, more than 160 protection monitoring visits to were conducted.

Registration of refugees and asylum-seekers in Libya is ongoing. Last week, UNHCR registered 164 individuals at its Sarraj Registration Office in Tripoli. These include nationals from Sudan, Somalia, Syria, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Palestine, South Sudan and Yemen. Presently, there are 48,834 refugees and asylum-seekers registered with UNHCR in Libya. The majority of those registered comprise Syrians (38 per cent), followed by Sudanese (29 per cent) and Eritrean (12 per cent).

UNHCR continues to support internally displaced persons (IDPs) and returnees in Libya. There are 401,836 Libyans who remain internally displaced while 457,324 have returned to their homes. So far in 2020, UNHCR has distributed CRIs to 24,463 IDPs and provided cash assistance to 3,494 IDPs.