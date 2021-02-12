UNHCR Update Libya (12 February 2021)

Population movement

As of 10 February, 1,930 refugees and migrants have been registered in 2021 as rescued/ intercepted at sea and subsequently disembarked in Libya. Since the start of February, there has been a sharp increase in the number of disembarkations, with more than 1,400 individuals arriving in Tripoli. The high number can be attributed to the calm and unseasonably warm weather in Tripoli. UNHCR and its partner, the International Rescue Committee, were present at the disembarkation points to provide urgent medical assistance and core relief items.

UNHCR response

UNHCR’s programme of winter assistance to internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Libya is ongoing. On 8 February, UNHCR together with partner LibAid, began distributions of winter kits in Al Zawiya (45 kms west of Tripoli), which continued for several days, reaching 445 IDP families. The assistance included solar lamps, plastic sheets, winter clothes, socks, hygiene kits, blankets, and mattresses. Since winter distributions began in mid-November, more than 10,000 internally displaced persons have received assistance. Last week, UNHCR’s partner, Danish Refugee Council, reached out to another 120 households for cash assistance, including IDPs, returnees, and host communities, using pre-paid cards. Since the start of 2020, UNHCR and partners have reached nearly 20,000 IDPs with cash assistance.

Despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, UNHCR continues to carry out resettlement flights. On 10 February, UNHCR with the logistical support of IOM, undertook the resettlement of 21 vulnerable refugees to Canada. UNHCR and partners continue implementing and finalizing quickimpact projects (QIPs). UNHCR's partner ACTED finalized the rehabilitation of Al Yarmouk School, located in the city of Brak (80 kms north of Sebha), and organized a handover ceremony with officials and the local community. A total of 680 students enrolled at Al Yarmouk school, including displaced and refugee children, will benefit from these improvements.

Last week, UNHCR’s Serraj Registration Office in Tripoli received and processed a total of 413 individuals. UNHCR registered a total of 172 refugees and asylum-seekers from Syria (89), Sudan (64), Palestine (12), Eritrea (4), and Somalia (3). During the reporting week, the registration hotline number received a total of 125 calls and messages. Registration staff provided counselling to 101 individuals, updated addresses, and scheduled appointments for 15 persons of concern. Last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the capacity of the registration hotline was increased in order to meet the growing demand for information. The hotline received a total of 8,731 calls during 2020.