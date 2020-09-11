UNHCR Update Libya (11 September 2020) [EN/AR]

Population movement

As of 9 September, 7,825 refugees and migrants have been registered as rescued/intercepted at sea by the Libyan Coast Guard and disembarked in Libya. This represents a 32 per cent increase in numbers of individuals who arrived in Libya by sea in 2020 from January and August compared with the same period last year.

Additionally, 54 dead bodies were recovered and 48 people were reported missing in Libyan waters so far in 2020 compared with 18 dead bodies and 314 missing in the same period in 2019. On 9 September, 76 individuals, mainly from Sudan and Somalia, were disembarked at the Tripoli Naval Base. UNHCR and its partner, the International Rescue Committee (IRC), were present at the disembarkation point to provide urgent medical assistance and core relief items (CRIs) before individuals are transferred to detention centres by the Libyan authorities.

UNHCR response

During the reporting period, UNHCR received 336 individuals for refugee-status determination and resettlement appointments at the Serraj Registration Office. UNHCR also registered 186 refugees and asylum-seekers (including 44 females) mainly from Sudan but also Syria, Eritrea, Somalia, Ethiopia, South Sudan and Burkina Faso. As of 7 September, UNHCR registered 5,821 individuals this year.

There are currently 2,467 refugees and migrants being held in detention centres in Libya. Of these, 1,146 are persons of concern to UNHCR. Protection monitoring visits to detention centres continue to be conducted, where a total of 190 visits have so far taken place in 2020.

The main role of these visits is to assess conditions and provide lifesaving assistance for persons of concern who are being held in detention. Through the visits, UNHCR is also able to advocate for release and prioritize vulnerable cases for evacuations. On 9 September, UNHCR assisted more than 20 asylum-seekers, recently released from detention; they were provided with UNHCR certificates, medical check-ups, counselling and hygiene kits. The group also received ready-to-eat food packages as part of UNHCR/WFP food assistance programme, supported by the EU Trust Fund.

UNHCR medical partner, IRC provided a total of 27 primary healthcare consultations in Tripoli, and 233 consultations and 20 medical referrals to secondary hospitals were provided in Misrata (190 km east of Tripoli). An additional 27 medical consultations were provided at disembarkation points in Libya. A 24/7 medical emergency hotline also remains available to support persons of concern in Libya. A total of 11 individuals were assisted while six were medically referred during the reporting week. So far this year, UNHCR through its partner provided 3,952 medical consultations including 2,481 in the urban community, 1,175 in detention centres and 296 at disembarkation points.

Last week, UNHCR through its partner CESVI provided cash assistance to 57 refugees and asylum-seekers living in the urban community. This included regular cash assistance (14 individuals) and emergency cash assistance (43 individuals). Partner, the Norwegian Refugee Council also provided cash cards to 53 individuals. So far this year, a total of 2,862 refugees and asylum-seekers received cash grants.