UNHCR Update Libya (11 October 2022) [EN/AR]

Highlights

On 9 October, a ceremony took place, marking the completion of rehabilitation work by UNHCR and partner INTERSOS at Assidra School in Qasr Bin Ghasheer. The work included electrical works, renovation of water and sanitation facilities, new doors, and windows, as well as plastering and painting. On the same day, another ceremony took place for the completion of the rehabilitation of the Assidra Health Care Centre. The project aimed to improve access to basic services in an area hosting large number of displaced Libyans, returnees, and asylum-seekers. The clinic serves around 600 people each month. Under the project, water and sanitation facilities were renovated, new AC units and lighting were installed. Access was also improved for people with disabilities. A power generator was installed to ensure continuity of services during outages. Furniture, including medical equipment, was also provided. Both rehabilitations are part of UNHCR’s Quick Impact Projects, designed to strengthen community cohesion and resilience.

The child friendly space (CFS) in the Community Day Centre (CDC), run by partner CESVI, provides recreational sessions for asylum-seeker and refugee children ranging from the age 3 to 15 who are selected based on vulnerability criteria. Trained facilitators organize two sessions a week for each group of up to seven children for a duration of four weeks, and five such groups are accommodated per month. In addition to the pre-selected groups, children whose families approach the CDC for their appointments are also accommodated in the CFS until their parents’ interviews are completed. So far, more than 550 children benefited from the CFS activities and provided positive feedback to facilitators. A similar CFS is under construction in UNHCR Serraj Office, which is expected to be functional in the coming months.

Population Movements

So far in 2022, more than 16,000 asylum-seekers, refugees, and migrants have been reported as rescued or intercepted by the Libyan authorities. The last disembarkation was carried out by the General Administration of Coastal Security (GACS) on 10 October at Tripoli Commercial Port with 97 survivors including one woman and eight children. UNHCR and partner International Rescue Committee (IRC) responded to the disembarkation, and distributed food and core relief items to the survivors. Last week, three rescue/interception operations were carried out by the Stabilization Support Apparatus (SSA) at Al Maya disembarkation point and by the Libyan Coast Guard (LCG) at Azzawya Oil Refinery Port, with 478 survivors. UNHCR and partner International Rescue Committee (IRC) responded to the disembarkation at Azzawya Oil Refinery Port, and distributed food and core relief items to the survivors.

UNHCR Response

UNHCR, with partners, continues to provide help and services to some of the most vulnerable asylum-seekers and refugees. Last week, IRC distributed hygiene kits and baby diapers to 117 individuals, including 35 women and 15 children at the Community Day Centre (CDC), and core relief items to 65 asylum-seekers and refugees, including 28 women, in various areas of Tripoli. Partner Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) provided emergency cash assistance in the form of vouchers to 30 households (67 individuals) at the CDC. The vouchers can be redeemed for goods at local stores.

As of 9 October, 3,243 persons are estimated to be in detention centres (DCs) across Libya, of whom 1,374 individuals are persons of concern to UNHCR. Last week, partner IRC carried out visits to Triq Al-Sikka and Ain Zara DCs and provided over 160 medical consultations. IRC also distributed core relief items to 1,074 individuals at Ain Zara DC.

At the Serraj Registration Centre, UNHCR identified 12 individuals who managed to escape or who were released from trafficking camps. They were all referred for protection interviews to identify their needs and provide the necessary assistance. Last week, 28 best interest assessments and 90 protection needs assessments were conducted with children and adults to identify their protection concerns, and assess their needs, including referrals to specialized services. Four individuals, who were identified as in need of shelter, were successfully put in care arrangements. UNHCR outreach team carried out a field visit to Gurji and home visits to Gout Al Shaal in Tripoli in the context of protection monitoring to identify individuals with specific needs and make the necessary referrals.

UNHCR, through NRC, distributed pre-paid cards to 160 displaced Libyan families (over 850 individuals) in Zawya and Benghazi. The cards are used to purchase items in local stores, giving families dignity and choice.