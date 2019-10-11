UNHCR Update Libya (11 October 2019) [EN/AR]

Highlights

On 10 October, UNHCR evacuated 123 vulnerable refugees and asylumseekers to the newly established Emergency Transit Mechanism in Kigali, Rwanda. UNHCR is grateful to both Libyan and Rwandan authorities for supporting this departure that was conducted from the airport at Misrata (180 km east of Tripoli). The group was composed of vulnerable refugees that had previously been detained in Libyan detention centres and then hosted in the Gathering and Departure Facility (GDF) in Tripoli. Currently the GDF is accommodating over 820 persons. With this departure, 1,663 refugees and asylum-seekers have departed for solutions out of Libya in 2019, including 1,293 through humanitarian evacuations and 371 persons through UNHCR’s resettlement programme. UNHCR continues to call on the international community to provide refugees with additional solutions outside Libya.

Population movements

As of 11 October, 7,144 refugees and migrants were rescued/intercepted at sea by the Libyan Coast Guard (LCG) and disembarked in Libya. So far in 2019, the large majority of refugees and migrants disembarked at Al Khums (3,381 individuals), Tripoli Naval Base (2,483 individuals) and Azzawya (791 individuals). Since the beginning of the year, the top nationalities of those rescued/intercepted at sea by the LCG include individuals from Sudan (43 percent), Mali (7 percent), Côte d'Ivoire (6 percent) and Somalia (5 percent).

Recently, boats have been departing from areas west of Tripoli near Zwara and east of Tripoli near Garabulli. In 2019, UNHCR and its partner the International Medical Corps (IMC) provided over 880 urgent medical consultations at disembarkation points and over 4,470 core-relief items to persons disembarked.

UNHCR response

UNHCR continues to support urban refugees and asylum-seekers at the Community Day Centre (CDC) in Gurji, Tripoli. UNHCR together with IMC and CESVI are assisting approximately 500 refugees and asylum-seekers per week with primary healthcare, counselling, psychosocial support, cash and CRIs. The majority of those visiting the CDC are Sudanese and Eritreans. This year, UNHCR and partners supported refugees with over 7,500 medical consultations and distributed cash to over 720 families.

UNHCR estimates the presence of 4,700 refugees and migrants detention centres in Libya, out of whom 3,500 are of concern to UNHCR. UNHCR continues to call for an end to detention in Libya. Last week, UNHCR conducted registration activities in Janzour detention centre. So far in 2019, UNHCR has registered over 3,600 refugees and asylum-seekers in detention. UNHCR through its partner IMC provided over 15,200 medical consultations in detention centres.