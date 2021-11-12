UNHCR Update Libya (11 November 2021)

Population Movements

So far in 2021, a total of 28,636 asylum-seekers, refugees and migrants have been reported as rescued/intercepted by the Libyan Coast Guard (LCG). The last disembarkation took place on 11 November with 65 survivors, including one elderly person and two children, returned to Tripoli Commercial Port. One person has been reported missing. UNHCR and medical partner, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) provided urgent aid and medical assistance at the disembarkation point. So far this year, 206 boats have been returned; 347 persons reported missing, and 109 bodies have been recovered.

UNHCR Response

On 7 November, violence broke out during a demonstration outside UNHCR’s main office in Tripoli. A small number of individuals in the group tried to prevent refugees and asylum-seekers from entering the premises for services. As UNHCR staff tried to negotiate access, two staff and one security guard were hit. The latter was transported to the hospital for arm injuries. UNHCR released a news statement deploring the violence. Activities at the office, housing the Registration centre, resumed after an agreement was reached with protesting asylum-seekers and refugees to provide clear passage for those with appointments to enter the premises.

This week, UNHCR helped secure the release of 57 asylum-seekers from Ain Zara detention centre (DC), following their arrests in October. The group was among some of the most vulnerable cases being held at the DC.

Partners CESVI and the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) distributed emergency cash and pre-paid cards for the individuals to cover their basic needs; UNHCR issued documentation and helped identify emergency shelter options with community volunteers and mobilisers. As of 7 November, it is estimated that there are 6,123 persons held in DCs across Libya, of whom 2,833 individuals are persons of concern to UNHCR.

Activities at the Community Day Centre (CDC) remain suspended due to large protests continuing outside and preventing vulnerable asylum-seekers and refugees from accessing services. Distribution of emergency cash assistance is ongoing in other locations, targeting some of the most vulnerable people affected by the recent security operations in Tripoli. On 6 and 8 November, UNHCR, through partners CESVI and NRC, distributed cash assistance to 174 individuals.

UNHCR continues to support displaced Libyan families, returnees, asylum-seekers, refugees, and host communities through quick impact projects (QIPs) in Libya. This week, UNHCR and partner ACTED completed the rehabilitation of Al Krimiah health care centre in Al Jfara, and Al Toghar clinic in Swani, while partner INTERSOS finalised the rehabilitation of Ghout Aldees health care centre in Hai Alandalus. All centres were provided with office furniture and medical equipment. UNHCR also donated two generators to Ghout Aldees health care centre and Abu Shosha COVID-19 isolation centre in Tajoura, installed by partner INTERSOS.

UNHCR continues its winter assistance programme, distributing Core Relief Items (CRIs) to persons of concern in Libya. This week, UNHCR, through partner LibAid, distributed CRIs to 123 internally displaced persons in Zliten.