UNHCR Update Libya (11 June 2021) [EN/AR]

Population movement

As of 10 June, a total of 10,454 refugees and migrants have been reported as rescued/intercepted by the Libyan Coast Guard (LCG) and disembarked in Libya in 2021. The majority of those who arrived at Libyan ports comprise nationals from Sudan (20 per cent), Mali (16 per cent) and Bangladesh (9 per cent) and were mainly disembarked in Tripoli. Since May, the number of disembarkations has increased steadily and is expected to rise further as the summer progresses. UNHCR and its medical partner, the International Rescue Committee (IRC), were present at the disembarkation point to provide urgent medical assistance and core relief items (CRIs) before individuals were transferred to detention centres by the Libyan authorities.

UNHCR response On 8 June, UNHCR hosted the EU Delegation’s Ambassador to Libya, as well as the Humanitarian Coordinator for Libya, and the ECHO Director. The Tripoli visit took in UNHCR’s Registration Centre in Serraj, as well as the (new) Community Day Centre (CDC), now also in Serraj, with a brief overview of activities by UNHCR’s partners IRC (medical), CESVI (cash, psychosocial, non-food items and hygiene kits) and NRC (legal assistance).

There was also the opportunity to meet with refugee community-outreach volunteers (Eritrean, Sudanese, Iraqi and Syrian). The delegation was updated on conditions in urban settings and the needs and challenges of the refugee population in Libya.

With the increase in rescue at sea/interception operations, most of those returned are being transferred from disembarkation points into detention. As part of its response, UNHCR has been providing CRIs to those in detention. On 9 and 10 June, UNHCR teams distributed urgent relief items at Almabani detention centre in Tripoli. The centre is currently host to over 1,550 refugees and migrants, most being held there following transfer from Tripoli’s disembarkation points.

The CDC continues to provide services for refugees and asylum-seekers including vital medical assistance. Last week, a total of 212 asylum-seekers and refugees received primary healthcare consultations by UNHCR’s medical partner, IRC.

Referrals to the National Centre for Disease Control were also made for tuberculosis cases, in addition to referrals to public and private hospitals.

Last week, UNHCR’s partner, CESVI provided cash assistance to a total of 281 refugees and asylum-seekers living in the urban community in Tripoli. This included regular cash assistance to 66 individuals (16 families) and emergency cash assistance to 215 individuals (120 families). The cases that received the assistance were reported to be experiencing the following vulnerabilities: 6 per cent suffer from physical disability and impairment, 12 per cent are diagnosed with chronic disease and 1 per cent suffer mental disabilities. So far in 2021, UNHCR and its partners have provided cash assistance to 1,918 refugees and asylum-seekers.

UNHCR registered 259 individuals last week, mainly from Sudan and Syria. The newly registered individuals were enrolled in UNHCR’s biometric identification system and provided with UNHCR certificates. As of 10 June, a total of 5,504 refugees and asylum-seekers have been registered with UNHCR in Libya, in 2021.