UNHCR Update Libya (11 December 2020) [EN/AR]

Population movement

As of 9 December, 10,950 refugees and migrants have been registered as rescued/intercepted at sea by the Libyan Coast Guard (LCG) and disembarked in Libya. UNHCR and its partner, the International Rescue Committee, continue to be present at disembarkation points to provide urgent medical assistance and core relief items before individuals are transferred to detention centres by the Libyan authorities.

UNHCR response

On 7 December, UNHCR in co-ordination with the World Food Programme (WFP) resumed its latest round of food distributions. This targeted refugees and asylumseekers living in Al-Zawiya (45 km west of Tripoli) and Zwara (102 km west of Tripoli). Further food distribution will continue in Tripoli and Misrata (190 km east of Tripoli). Since April of this year, 14,138 individuals including 3,787 internally displaced persons (IDPs) and 10,352 refugees and asylum-seekers have received food assistance.

On 4 December, in Benghazi, UNHCR with partner, Première Urgence Internationale handed over medical equipment to the Benghazi Medical Centre where the main COVID-19 laboratory and isolation unit is located.

This is part of UNHCR’s quick-impact projects (QIPs) to support IDPs, refugees and their host communities. A similar QIP will be carried out in Al Marj (90 km east of Benghazi) later this month. Also in Benghazi, on 8 December, UNHCR and UNICEF participated in a ceremony at a local school to mark rehabilitation work carried out, including the provision of two new classrooms, under the BluePrint initiative. The goal is to increase learning places for more refugees and displaced Libyan children.

Distribution of emergency relief items continues to support persons of concern in Libya. At UNHCR’s Community Day Centre (CDC) and at the Serraj Registration Office, core relief items were distributed to 926 refugees and asylum-seekers living in the urban community. A total of 193 individuals being held at Shara’ Al Zawiya and AlKufra detention centres were also provided with assistance. On 9 December, UNHCR teams provided some 100 refugees and migrants being held at the Abusliem detention centre with blankets and mattresses. In addition, 575 IDPs at Murzuq and Sidi Faraj, Shibna, Alanabib settlements in Benghazi as well as 70 individuals at Benghazi Centre for the Disabled received material assistance. Distributed items included hygiene kits, baby diapers, soap bars, plastic sheeting, blankets, solar lamps, wet wipes, socks, hand sanitizers, jerry cans, kitchen sets, heaters, winter clothes and mattresses.

UNHCR’s partner, CESVI provided cash assistance to a total of 78 refugees and asylum-seekers at the CDC in Tripoli. This included regular cash assistance to 24 individuals and emergency cash assistance to 54 individuals. Partner, ACTED also completed the distribution of pre-paid cash cards to 747 IDPs in southern and eastern Libya, specifically and respectively in Sebha and Benghazi.

Last week, UNHCR registered 112 refugees and asylum-seekers in Libya. Those registered are mainly Sudanese (62) but also from Eritrea (12), Syria (11), Palestine (10), Ethiopia (7), Somalia (6), and South Sudan (4). They were provided with UNHCR certificates and hygiene kits. The team also received 203 hotline calls where information on registration, durable solutions and assistance was provided.

Special thanks to major donors: Canada | Denmark | European Union | Finland | France | Germany | Italy | Japan | Norway | Sweden| Switzerland |The Netherlands | United Kingdom | USA | Private Donors