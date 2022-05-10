UNHCR Update Libya (10 May 2022) [EN/AR]

Highlights

On 9 May, UNHCR helped with the transfer of 59 asylum seekers, including 12 women and 38 children, from Ain Zara detention centre. UNHCR and partners provided medical, food and cash assistance to the group and specific services were provided to those who were identified with other urgent needs, including shelter arrangements.

UNHCR continues to work closely with the Libyan authorities to secure the orderly transfer of other refugees and asylum seekers being held in detention to urban settings. As of 8 May, it is estimated that there are 1,717 persons held in detention centres across Libya, of whom 765 individuals are persons of concern to UNHCR.

On 3 May, a Syrian family of five departed from Libya to Canada through the Economic Mobility Pathways Project (EMPP), which allows for refugees with specific skills to apply for jobs and access economic immigration streams offered in Canada. This was the first EMPP application to be processed from Libya. UNHCR’s Global Compact for Refugees encourages countries to offer pathways to complement resettlement, providing a lawful stay in a third country where their international protection needs are met.

Population Movements

So far in 2022, 4,700 asylum seekers, refugees and migrants have been reported as rescued or intercepted by the Libyan Coast Guard (LCG), General Administration of Coastal Security (GACS), Stability Support Apparatus (SSA) and the Libyan Navy in 52 operations. On 9 May, four operations were carried out by LCG in Azzawya Marsa Deela disembarkation point and oil refinery with 369 survivors, 158 of whom are persons of concern to UNHCR. So far in 2022, 453 persons have been reported missing and 108 bodies have been recovered.

UNHCR Response

UNHCR, with partners, continues to provide help and services to the most vulnerable asylum seekers and refugees. Five individuals, who managed to escape from trafficking camps, approached UNHCR. They were referred to specialized services accordingly. UNHCR screened 22 children, who were not attending school, and they were referred to Bayti centres, providing child protection and educational services, under the UNHCR-UNICEF Blueprint Initiative.

UNHCR continues to support internally displaced people, returnees, asylum seekers, refugees, and host communities through quick impact projects (QIPs) in Libya. UNHCR is implementing QIPs in consultation with national and local authorities, and the active participation of local communities. Projects include the renovation of essential public services and infrastructure, health and education interventions, and material or technical support for regional and national authorities.

Since 2019, 166 QIPs have been completed either by UNHCR’s direct implementation or by partners. So far in 2022, ten QIPs have been completed in the health and education fields, and in consultation with the Libyan authorities, UNHCR is in the process of identifying schools and primary healthcare centres to include them in the upcoming QIPs. f