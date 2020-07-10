UNHCR Update Libya (10 July 2020)

Population movement

As of 10 July, 5,427 refugees and migrants have been registered as rescued/intercepted at sea by the Libyan Coast Guard and disembarked in Libya. On 9 July, 18 Sudanese nationals disembarked at the Tripoli Naval Base. UNHCR and its partner, the International Rescue Committee (IRC), were present at the disembarkation point to provide urgent medical assistance and core relief items (CRIs) before individuals are transferred to detention centres by the Libyan authorities.

UNHCR response

Primary healthcare consultations and medical referrals continue to be provided by partner IRC in Libya. Last week, more than 260 medical consultations and 89 medical referral (including 14 emergency cases) to secondary hospitals were provided to urban refugees and asylum-seeks at UNHCR’s Community Day Centre (CDC). So far this year, a total of 2,327 medical consultations were provided, including 135 in disembarkation points, 783 in detention centres and 1,409 at the CDC in Tripoli.

During the reporting week, UNHCR through its partner, CESVI provided cash assistance to a total of 67 refugees and asylum-seekers (32 families) living in the urban community in Tripoli. This included regular cash assistance to 14 individuals and one-time emergency cash assistance to 53 individuals. As of 6 July, a total of 2,358 refugees and asylum-seekers have been provided with cash assistance in 2020 to help them meet their basic needs.

On 7 July, UNHCR in partnership with IRC and Libyan Red Crescent launched an emergency hotline operated by medical teams. The hotline will support refugees living in urban settings in Libya in need of urgent healthcare. UNHCR continues to respond to the enquires of its persons of concern in Libya through its four existing hotlines: registration; community-based; detention; and Benghazi hotlines. In the reporting period, more than 270 calls were received through these hotlines, where information on registration, resettlement and cash assistance were provided. As of 9 July, UNHCR responded to over 4,000 hotline calls since the beginning of April of this year.

Core-relief items continue to be provided to refugees, asylum-seekers and internally displaced persons (IDPs) in both the urban and detention settings. Last week, UNHCR distributed CRIs to 152 individuals at the CDC in Tripoli; 349 individuals being held in Ganfooda, Ajdabya, Al-Marj and Al-Kufra detention centres in eastern Libya; and 4,302 IDPs who were recently displaced from Tarhuna due to the conflict. Assistance included school kits, hygiene kits, soap bars, mattresses, clothes, blankets, solar lamps and jerry cans. So far this year, UNHCR has distributed CRIs to a grand total of 47,891 individuals, including 32,031 IDPs and 15,860 refugees and asylum-seekers.