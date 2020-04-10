UNHCR Update Libya (10 April 2020)

Population movement

As of 9 April, 2,744 refugees and migrants have been registered as rescued/intercepted at sea by the Libyan Coast Guard and disembarked in Libya. So far this year, 558 persons of concern to UNHCR, mainly from Sudan, have disembarked in Libya. In addition, over 200 individuals were brought to Tripoli’s commercial port on 9 April. The group were not allowed to disembark due to the security situation. UNHCR and its partner, the International Rescue Committee (IRC), provided medical assistance and core relief items (CRIs) and are following up with authorities for more information.

UNHCR response

On 8 April, UNHCR through its local partner, LibAid and in coordination with UNICEF, WFP and IOM, distributed CRIs to 66 displaced refugee families in Tripoli. Assistance included hygiene kits, mattresses, blankets, diapers, solar lamps, clothing and food. Earlier in the week, another 90 displaced refugee families were provided with similar assistance. The distributions were arranged to avoid large crowds and ensure social distancing, due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. So far this year, UNHCR distributed CRIs to more than 2,000 refugees and asylum-seekers in Libya.

UNHCR’s partners CESVI and IRC continue activities at the Community Day Centre (CDC). Limited activities are taking place due to preventive measures for COVID-19. Since 30 March, the CDC has been open in the morning from 0900 to 1200. Access to services at the CDC continues to be available by appointment only. Health services are scheduled from 1000 to 1130, Sunday to Thursday, with a limited number of daily appointments. Necessary health and safety requirements have been put in place. As of 10 April, UNHCR and its partners have provided more than 1,400 primary healthcare consultations at the CDC.

UNHCR continues to respond to the queries of its persons of concern in Libya through its hotlines. This week, 99 calls were received by the registration, detention and Benghazi hotlines. Callers (85 per cent from Tripoli) requested information about resettlement, registration, community and cash assistance. UNHCR provided counselling and information related to their concerns. Callers also continue to raise their concerns over COVID-19.

Last week, UNHCR provided cash assistance to 37 refugees and asylum-seekers (16 households) living in the urban community in Tripoli. This included regular cash assistance (32 individuals) and one-time emergency cash assistance (five individuals). As of 10 April, UNHCR provided cash grants to 1,077 refugees and asylum-seekers in Tripoli.

There are currently 48,627 refugees and asylum-seekers registered with UNHCR in Libya. While registration activities are currently suspended at UNHCR’s Sarraj registration office—due to COVID-19—registration at the CDC continues on a limited basis. So far this year, UNHCR has registered 3,323 individuals in the urban community and at detention centres.