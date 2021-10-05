UNHCR Update Libya (1 October 2021)

Key Figures:

212,593 Libyans currently internally displaced (IDPs)

643,123 IDP returnees

41,897 registered refugees and asylum-seekers

141 monitoring visits by UNHCR to detention centres in 2021

127 refugees and asylum-seekers released from detention in 2021

6,521 vulnerable refugees and asylum-seekers departed since 2017 (345 so far in 2021)

Funding:

USD 93.0 M required for 2021

USD 43.5 M received

Population Movements

To date this year, a total of 24,420 refugees and migrants have been reported as rescued/intercepted by the Libyan Coast Guard (LCG). So far, the month of June saw the highest number of arrivals (4,915 individuals) brought back to Libyan ports as a result of calm sea conditions, triple the figure for September (1,198 individuals). UNHCR and its medical partner, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) remain present at disembarkation points to provide urgent medical assistance and core relief items (CRIs).

UNHCR Response

On 27 September, UNHCR handed over a generator (with a 70 KVA capacity) to the Libya-Korea Centre (LKC) as part of its quick-impact projects (QIPs). The generator aims to support the centre by providing a continuous power supply amidst recurring electricity outages in Libya. The LKC, located in Sidi Almasri area of Tripoli, provides training classes in sewing, cooking and renewable energy, air-conditioning, maintenance, refrigeration, IT, construction, plumbing and welding. Vocational training is provided to approximately 1,100 men and women yearly, serving all population groups, with the active participation of IDPs, returnees and persons with special needs. Work under the QIP will also include rehabilitation work of WASH facilities, the connection to a water source, and the maintenance of the sewage system.

UNHCR has received and processed a total of 516 refugees and asylum-seekers, including a total of 84 individuals with refugee status determination and resettlement appointments. Of the population processed, a total of 279 individuals were registered from Sudan (141), Syria (62), Eritrea (48), Ethiopia (10), Somalia (8), Yemen (4), South Sudan (4), and Iraq (2). So far this year, a total of 9,403 refugees and asylum-seekers have been registered with UNHCR in Libya.

Last week, UNHCR’s partner, CESVI has provided cash assistance to a total of 79 refugee and asylum-seeker families (148 individuals). Regular cash assistance was delivered to six families (18 individuals) and emergency cash assistance (rent component) to 73 families (130 individuals). Partner, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) also provided gift cards to 285 refugee and asylum-seeker families (575 individuals) under the hybrid modality (a combination of cash and gift cards), used due to Libya’s ongoing cash liquidity crisis. For internally displaced persons, partner ACTED in Benghazi provided pre-paid cash cards to 236 families (more than 1,000 IDPs) while partner NRC provided pre-paid cash cards to 47 families (281 IDPs) in Azzawiya (45 km west of Tripoli). So far this year, UNHCR and its partners have provided cash assistance to 8,787 persons of concern including 763 IDPs and 8,024 refugees and asylum-seekers.

Provision of medical assistance is ongoing. Last week, partner IRC provided 419 primary healthcare consultations (including general, reproductive, and mental health consultations) at the Community Day Centre. A total of 131 individuals were also medically referred to public and private clinics for further assistance. In addition, 68 medical consultations were provided in three detention centres (Triq Al-Sikka, Abuslim and Ain Zara). As of 28 September 2021, over 13,000 medical consultations were provided.