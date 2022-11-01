UNHCR Update Libya (1 November 2022) [EN/AR]

Highlights

On 29 October, with partner LibAid, UNHCR completed the distribution of non-food items (NFIs) to Tawerghan internally displaced people (IDPs) in Benghazi. The distribution covered all eight Tawergha IDP settlements in Benghazi and reached more than 1,100 households (around 4,000 individuals). On 25 October, UNHCR and partner LibAid distributed NFIs to displaced families in Wershifana as well. The distribution took place in Zawya and targeted 30 families. The items included mattresses, blankets, tarpaulins, kitchen sets, jerry cans, hygiene kits and solar lamps.

Population Movements

So far in 2022, more than 19,000 asylum-seekers, refugees, and migrants have been reported as rescued or intercepted by the Libyan authorities. Last week, ten rescue/interception operations were carried out by the Stabilization Support Apparatus (SSA) at Al Maya disembarkation point (DP), by the Libyan Coast Guard (LCG) at Azzawya Marsa Delah DP and Tripoli Commercial Port (TCP), by the General Administration of Coastal Security (GACS) at TCP and Sabratha, with 639 survivors, among whom there were 148 people of concern to UNHCR. This was the first time that GACS carried out a disembarkation in Sabratha. Partner International Rescue Committee (IRC) responded to five disembarkations, provided medical consultations, and distributed food and non-food items to the survivors, while UNHCR responded to the disembarkation at TCP on 24 October.

UNHCR Response UNHCR, with partners, continues to provide help and services to some of the most vulnerable asylum-seekers and refugees. Last week, IRC distributed hygiene kits and baby diapers to 120 individuals, including 42 women and 17 children, at the Community Day Centre (CDC), and non-food items to 238 asylum-seekers and refugees, including 82 women, in various areas of Tripoli. UNHCR and partner CESVI distributed cash assistance to 21 families (34 individuals) in the CDC.

Through partner Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), UNHCR provided pre-paid cards to 80 internally displaced Libyan families (400 individuals) in Abusliem. The cards can be used in place of cash to purchase basic needs in more than 3,000 local stores.

At the Serraj Registration Centre, UNHCR identified 62 individuals who managed to escape or who were released from trafficking camps. They were all referred for protection interviews to identify their needs and provide the necessary assistance. Last week, 27 best interest assessments and 71 protection needs assessments were conducted with children and adults to identify their protection concerns, and assess their needs, including referrals to specialized services. Three individuals, who were identified as in need of shelter, were successfully put in care arrangement. Currently more than 110 vulnerable individuals in need of shelter are accommodated by caregivers who are vetted and trained volunteers from the refugee communities. UNHCR outreach team held a meeting with community mobilizers to discuss the issues faced by the community including feedback on UNHCR, its processes and feedback mechanisms.

Through IRC, UNHCR provides health services at different public primary healthcare centres in Tripoli. Last week, IRC provided 270 general health and reproductive health consultations, 63 mental health consultations and referred four individuals to public hospitals and private clinics. IRC medical team supported 29 individuals through the 24/7 hotline, 20 of whom were referred for secondary medical assessments. IRC also carried out visits to Triq Al-Sikka and Ain Zara detention centres, where more than 100 medical consultations were provided.