UNHCR Update Libya (1 February 2019) [EN/AR]

Highlights

UNHCR international staff visited Benghazi. The greater Benghazi area is hosting the largest number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Libya with 26,100 IDPs and 189,025 IDP returnees. The majority face difficulties accessing safe and dignified shelter, as well as medical care, education, and essential goods and services. Many are exposed to risks connected to explosive remnants of war and unexploded ordnances in urban areas. During the mission,

UNHCR visited Gar Yousin IDP settlement, where 230 Taweghan families remain displaced. In 2018, UNHCR’s response in the eastern region focused on the provision of assistance to IDPs and returnees core relief items (CRIs) and cash. UNHCR and its partner LibAid provided CRIs to over 23,703 individuals, and cash assistance to over 4,000 individuals. In addition, UNHCR implemented 16 quick-impact projects in Benghazi and the eastern region benefiting over 8,500 persons.

On 28 January, UNHCR evacuated 130 people out of Libya, marking the first evacuations to Niger in 2019. The individuals evacuated had been detained in dire conditions for months on end. After advocating for their release, UNHCR transferred them to the Gathering and Departure Facility in Tripoli, while t processing solutions outside Libya was being completed. All persons evacuated to Niger are hosted at UNHCR’s Emergency Transit Mechanism (ETM) in Niamey until they can be resettled. The completion of the first evacuation in 2019 brings the total number of people evacuated from Libya by UNHCR to 3,016 since December 2017.

Populations Movements

In January 2019, the Libyan Coast Guard rescued/intercepted 469 refugees and migrants. The number of refugees and migrants disembarked in Libya significantly decreased in January 2019 compared to data collected during the same period in 2018 (1,945 individuals) and 2017 (1,025 individuals). Throughout the month, UNHCR and its partner International Medical Corps (IMC) provided CRIs and medical assistance at all disembarkation points.

UNHCR Response

UNHCR continues to assist returned IDPs with shelter kits throughout Libya. These kits support the repair of shelters and infrastructure severely damaged during the conflict. UNHCR and its partner LibAid distributed over 1,310 shelter kits to IDP returned families in Benghazi (161 kits), Al Awinyah (700 kits) in the Nafusa Mountains and Tawergha (450 kits) in the central region.

UNHCR, through its partners IMC, CESVI and the International Rescue Committee, continues to assist refugees and asylum-seekers in Tripoli. At the Community Day Centres, UNHCR and partners support persons in need of international protection with primary healthcare, referrals to medical facilities, psychosocial support as well as cash based intervention and CRIs.