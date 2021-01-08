UNHCR Update Libya (08 January 2021)

Population movement

As of 8 January, 11,265 refugees and migrants have been registered as rescued/intercepted at sea by the Libyan Coast Guard and disembarked in Libya. Between 3 and 4 January, a total of 162 individuals disembarked at the Tripoli Naval Base. UNHCR’s partner, the International Rescue Committee, was present at the disembarkation point to provide urgent medical assistance and core relief items before individuals were transferred to detention centres by the Libyan authorities.

UNHCR response

Last week, UNHCR’s partner, CESVI provided cash assistance to a total of five refugees and asylum-seekers living in the urban community. This included regular cash assistance to one person and emergency cash assistance to four individuals. Emergency assistance was also provided to three individuals from Somalia and Sudan who were recently released by traffickers operating in Bani Walid. Partner, the Danish Refugee Council, also started its fourth distribution of pre-paid cash cards in Tripoli reaching 281 internally displaced families (approximately 1,405 individuals).

UNHCR’s food parcel distributions continue in coordination with the World Food Programme (WFP). This week, a total of 2,000 internally displaced families in Misrata (190 km east of Tripoli) received food parcels to last for one month. Similarly in Al Zawia (45 km west of Tripoli) and Zwara (102 km west of Tripoli), 444 families also received food parcels to help them cope with economic constraints caused by COVID-19. Since 2020, UNHCR and WFP distributed food parcels to 13,311 refugees and asylum-seekers.

At the Community Day Centre (CDC) and the Serraj Registration Office in Tripoli, UNHCR through its partner, CESVI distributed CRIs to 272 refugees and asylum-seekers living in the urban community. Assistance included hygiene kits, baby diapers and soap bars. As of 6 January, 51,102 received CRIs across Libya.

During the reporting period, a total of 138 refugees and asylum-seekers approached the CDC for vulnerability assessments and referrals to targeted services. In addition, 66 children were followed up by caseworkers with the provision of psycho-social support. Medical assistance also continues where a total of 472 primary healthcare consultations and 85 referrals to secondary health facilities were provided in Tripoli and Misrata.