UNHCR Update Libya (05 June 2020)

Population movement

As of 3 June, 3,852 refugees and migrants have been registered as rescued/ intercepted at sea by the Libyan Coast Guard and disembarked in Libya since the start of the year. Additionally, on 4 June, nearly 200 individuals were disembarked at the Tripoli Naval Base. UNHCR and its partner, the International Rescue Committee (IRC), were present at the disembarkation point to provide urgent medical assistance and core relief items (CRIs) before individuals were transferred to detention centres by the Libyan authorities.

UNHCR response

At UNHCR’s Community Day Centre (CDC), medical assistance and protection assessment continue to be provided. Last week, a total of 122 refugees and asylum-seekers received primary healthcare consultations while 179 Protection Needs Assessments were conducted by UNHCR and its partner, CESVI. So far this year, more than 1,400 medical consultations were provided at the CDC. Social distancing and other COVID-19 related measures remain in place.

During the last weeks, UNHCR and its partners distributed CRIs at its Sarraj Registration Office and CDC. A total of 488 individuals received hygiene kits, baby kits, soap bars and jerry cans. As of 5 June, a total of 13,632 refugees and asylum-seekers were provided with CRIs.

Registration of refugees and asylum-seekers in Libya is ongoing. Last week, a total of 17 individuals from Eritrea and Sudan were registered and provided with UNHCR certificates while 70 individuals had their files updated at the Sarraj Registration Office in Tripoli. UNHCR continues its registration activities in both urban settings and in detention centres. Currently, 48,816 refugees and asylum-seekers are registered with UNHCR. Out of whom, 3,323 were registered in 2020.

UNHCR and partners continue to implement quick-impact projects (QIPs) in Libya. QIPs are small, rapidly implemented projects intended to help create conditions for peaceful coexistence between those displaced and host communities, and to strengthen the resilience of these communities. On 4 June, UNHCR provided a power generator in Al-Zawiya (45 km west of Tripoli) to support an isolation centre for COVID-19 cases. The generator will provide sustainable means of power during electricity cuts that frequently occur in the country. So far in 2020, UNHCR implemented 13 projects supporting the health and educational sectors in Libya.

There are currently more than 1,800 refugees and migrants held in detention centres in Libya. Out of these, some 1,000 are persons of concern to UNHCR. Since the beginning of the year, UNHCR and partners have conducted 163 protection monitoring visits to detention centres to register persons of concern, identify the most vulnerable for durable solutions and provide humanitarian and medical assistance.