UNHCR Update Libya (05 July 2019) [EN/AR]

Highlights

Yesterday, UNHCR relocated 29 refugees from the Gharyan detention centre, 90 km south of Tripoli. Living conditions were dire and detainees were increasingly at risk from encroaching clashes. The refugees from Eritrea and Somalia had been detained for months with very limited access to services, scarce food provisions, and poor sanitary conditions leading to outbreaks of diseases.

They have been released to the community, where UNHCR will support them through its urban programme. UNHCR welcomes the cooperation of the Ministry of Interior of Libya on securing their release from detention, and to our partners the Libyan Humanitarian Relief Agency (LibAid) and the International Medical Corps (IMC) for their commitment and continuous efforts.

UNHCR is continuing to work on efforts to relocate the most vulnerable out of Tajoura detention centre, which was hit by an airstrike on 2 July, leaving more than 50 dead and 100 injured. UNHCR has condemned this attack on civilian life and called for an immediate end to detention. On 3 July, UNHCR visited Tajoura detention centre as part of an inter-agency mission and was able to assess the situation, speak to refugees at the facility and provide food and water through its partner IMC.

UNHCR calls on the international community to provide humanitarian corridors for refugees to be evacuated out of Libya. Currently, there are 3,800 refugees and migrants held in detention centres located near conflict areas in and around Tripoli. So far in 2019, 1,296 refugees and asylum-seekers departed for solutions out of Libya (294 to Niger, 295 to Italy, 225 to Romania and 66 to other countries).

Population movements

Since 4 April, 104,000 individuals have been displaced (IDPs) due to the conflict in Tripoli. Since the onset of the conflict, UNHCR has distributed corerelief items (CRIs) to over 10,340 IDPs.

As of 4 July, 3,686 refugees and migrants were rescued/intercepted at sea by the Libyan Coast Guard (LCG) in 2019. In June alone 1,336 refugees and migrants were rescued/intercepted at sea by the LCG. They were mainly from Sudan (51 percent), Mali (8 percent), Côte d'Ivoire (5 percent), Nigeria (4 percent), and Somalia (3 percent).

UNHCR response

There are 52,900 refugees and asylum-seekers registered with UNHCR in Libya. UNHCR continues to register and conduct verification of refugees and asylum-seekers. This week, UNHCR registered, counselled and screened persons of concern in Al Khums, Suq Al Khamis, Zliten and Kareem detention centres.

During the week, UNHCR transferred 19 Eritreans from Al Khums detention centre to its Gathering and Departure Facility in Tripoli. At the GDF, psychosocial support and medical assistance will be provided to the group in addition to private accommodation and food.

So far in 2019, UNHCR and partners have assisted over 2,700 IDPs (551 families) with cash based interventions to cover basic needs, including food, hygiene items, fuel, and other household costs.