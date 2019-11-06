06 Nov 2019

UNHCR Resettlement Update #85 - Libya-Niger Situation

Persons of Concern to UNHCR in Libya

As of 4 November 2019, a total of 44,963 asylum seekers and refugees are registered with UNHCR in Libya. A total of 2,903 individuals have been identified by UNHCR and its partners to be currently in one of the accessible Libyan detention centres. Evacuation from Libya

Since the start of the evacuation operation from Libya in late 2017, a total of 4,024 persons (including unaccompanied children) have been evacuated to Niger (2,913), Italy (808) and the ETC in Romania (303). There are currently 1,011 evacuees from Libya remaining in Niger, including 159 evacuated unaccompanied children.

UNHCR processes following groups for resettlement in Libya and Niger

Group 1: Individuals fully processed by both UNHCR and resettlement Statesin Libya, who will depart directly from Libya on resettlement.

Group 2: Individuals fully processed by UNHCR in Libya, who are evacuated to ETM Niger for interviews by resettlement States and depart from Niger.

Group 3: Individuals evacuated to Niger for full processing by UNHCR in Niger and for interviews by resettlement State / departures from Niger.

Group 4: Individuals registered as refugees in Niger, fully processed by UNHCR Niger for interviews by resettlement States / departures from Niger.

