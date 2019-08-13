UNHCR Resettlement Update #73 - Libya-Niger Situation

Persons of Concern to UNHCR in Libya

As of 5 August 2019, a total of 50,722 asylum seekers and refugees are registered with UNHCR in Libya. A total of 3,442 individuals have been identified by UNHCR and its partners to be currently in one of the accessible Libyan detention centres.

Evacuation from Libya

Since the start of the evacuation operation from Libya in late 2017, a total of 3,924 persons (including unaccompanied children) have been evacuated to Niger (2,911), Italy (710) and the ETC in Romania (303). There are currently 1,246 evacuees from Libya remaining in Niger, including 203 evacuated unaccompanied children.

UNHCR processes following groups for resettlement in Libya and Niger

Group 1: Individuals fully processed by both UNHCR and resettlement States in Libya, who will depart directly from Libya on resettlement.

Group 2: Individuals fully processed by UNHCR in Libya, who are evacuated to ETM Niger for interviews by resettlement States and depart from Niger.

Group 3: Individuals evacuated to Niger for full processing by UNHCR in Niger and for interviews by resettlement State / departures from Niger.

Group 4: Individuals registered as refugees in Niger, fully processed by UNHCR Niger for interviews by resettlement States / departures from Niger.

For statistical reporting, information on resettlement for Groups 2 and 3 have been combined under “resettlement of evacuees from Libya.”

Resettlement processing in Libya (Group 1)

Since 1 September 2017, 1,593 individuals have been submitted for resettlement to eight States (Canada, France, Italy, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland).

A total of 434 individuals have departed for resettlement from Libya directly or through the ETC in Romania to Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden.

A total of 264 individuals have been accepted for resettlement and are now pending departure from Libya directly or through the ETC Romania to Canada (2), France (11), Norway (247) and Sweden (4).

A total of 948 individuals have been submitted for resettlement and are now pending interview or a decision by a resettlement State in Libya.

Resettlement processing of evacuees from Libya in Niger (Group 2 + 3)

Since 1 September 2017, 2,379 individuals have been submitted for resettlement to 11 resettlement States (Belgium, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States).

A total of 1,649 individuals have departed for resettlement from Niger to Belgium, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

A total of 297 individuals have been accepted for resettlement and are now pending departure from Niger to Canada, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States.

A total of 273 individuals have been submitted for resettlement and are now pending interview or a decision by a resettlement country in Niger

Resettlement processing of refugees registered in Niger (Group 4)

Since 1 September 2017, 1,274 individuals have been submitted for resettlement to seven resettlement States (Belgium, Canada, Finland, France, Sweden, Switzerland and the United States).

A total of 575 individuals have departed on resettlement from Niger to Canada, Finland,

France, Sweden and Switzerland.

A total of 62 individuals have been accepted for resettlement and are now pending departure from Niger to Canada, France and Sweden.

A total of 255 individuals have been submitted for resettlement and are now pending interview or a decision by a resettlement State in Niger.

Total resettlement processing in Libya and Niger (Groups 1, 2, 3, 4)

Since 1 September 2017, a total of 5,246 individuals have been submitted for resettlement from Libya and Niger to 13 resettlement States.

A total of 2,658 individuals have departed for resettlement from Libya and Niger.

A total of 623 individuals have been accepted for resettlement and are now pending departure from Libya and Niger.

A total of 1,476 individuals have been submitted for resettlement and are now pending interview or a decision by a resettlement State in Libya or Niger.

Other solutions identified for asylum seekers/refugees in Niger and evacuees from Libya

Since 1 September 2017, 5,380 persons have found a solution other than resettlement.

Voluntary return to their country of origin (refugees in Niger: 5,284 persons)

Refugees readmitted to a previous country of asylum (42 persons)

Humanitarian visa to a third country (2 evacuees to Switzerland)

Humanitarian evacuation of refugees/asylum seekers in Niger and evacuees from Libya (51 persons to Italy)

Family reunification (1 evacuee to France)

Resettlement commitments

As of 5 August 2019, 14 States have committed a total of 6,961 resettlement places for the Libya-Niger situation. The 14 States are: Belgium, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Out of these pledges, 1,925 have been/will be used for resettlement processing directly out of Libya (Group 1), while 5,036 places have been/will be allocated to evacuees from Libya (Groups 2 and 3) and refugees registered in Niger (Group 4).