UNHCR Resettlement Update #68 - Libya-Niger Situation

Persons of Concern to UNHCR in Libya

As of 30 June 2019, a total of 52,902 asylum seekers and refugees are registered with UNHCR in Libya. A total of 4,340 individuals have been identified by UNHCR and its partners to be currently in one of the accessible Libyan detention centres.

Evacuation from Libya

Since the start of the evacuation operation from Libya in late 2017, a total of 3,890 persons (including unaccompanied children) have been evacuated to Niger (2,911), Italy (710) and the ETC Romania (269). As of 23 June 2019, there were 1,469 evacuees from Libya remaining in Niger, including 215 evacuated unaccompanied children.