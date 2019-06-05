05 Jun 2019

UNHCR Resettlement Update #64 - Libya-Niger Situation

UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Persons of Concern to UNHCR in Libya

As of 3 June 2019, a total of 55,493 asylum seekers and refugees are registered with UNHCR in Libya. A total of 4,058 individuals have been identified by UNHCR and its partners to be currently in one of the accessible Libyan detention centres.

Evacuation from Libya

Since the start of the evacuation operation from Libya in late 2017, a total of 3,761 persons (including unaccompanied children) have been evacuated to Niger (2,782), Italy (710) and the ETC Romania (269). There are 170 evacuated unaccompanied children remaining in Niger.

