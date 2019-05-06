UNHCR Resettlement Update #60 - Libya-Niger Situation

Persons of Concern to UNHCR in Libya

As of 6 May 2019, a total of 57,471 asylum seekers and refugees are registered with UNHCR in Libya. A total of 4,643 individuals have been identified by UNHCR and its partners to be currently in one of the accessible Libyan detention centres.

Evacuation from Libya

Since the start of the evacuation operation from Libya in late 2017, a total of 3,612 persons (including unaccompanied children) have been evacuated to Niger (2,782), Italy (561) and the ETC Romania (269). There are 173 evacuated unaccompanied children remaining in Niger. UNHCR processes following groups for resettlement in Libya and Niger

Group 1: Individuals fully processed by both UNHCR and resettlement States in Libya, who will depart directly from Libya on resettlement.

Group 2: Individuals fully processed by UNHCR in Libya, who are evacuated to ETM Niger for interviews by resettlement States and depart from Niger.

Group 3: Individuals evacuated to Niger for full processing by UNHCR in Niger and for interviews by resettlement State / departures from Niger.

Group 4: Individuals registered as refugees in Niger, fully processed by UNHCR Niger for interviews by resettlement States / departures from Niger.

For statistical reporting, information on resettlement for Groups 2 and 3 have been combined under “resettlement of evacuees from Libya.”

Resettlement processing in Libya (Group 1)

Since 1 September 2017, 1,404 individuals have been submitted for resettlement to 8 States (Canada, France, Italy, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland).

A total of 434 individuals have departed on resettlement from Libya directly or through the ETC in Romania to Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden.

A total of 169 individuals have been accepted for resettlement and are pending departure from Libya directly or through the ETC Romania to Canada (2), France (11), Norway (152) and Sweden (4).

A total of 854 individuals have been submitted for resettlement and are pending interview or decision by a resettlement State in Libya.

Resettlement processing of evacuees from Libya in Niger (Group 2 + 3)

Since 1 September 2017, 2,089 individuals have been submitted for resettlement to 11 resettlement States (Belgium, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom and the United States).

A total of 1,254 individuals have departed on resettlement from Niger to Belgium, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

A total of 437 individuals have been accepted for resettlement and are pending departure from Niger to Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Norway, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States.

A total of 246 individuals have been submitted for resettlement and are pending interview or decision by a resettlement country in Niger.