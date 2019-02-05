UNHCR Resettlement Update #47 - Libya-Niger Situation

Persons of Concern to UNHCR in Libya

As of 4 February 2019, a total of 56,473 asylum seekers and refugees are registered with UNHCR in Libya. A total of 4,173 individuals have been identified by UNHCR and its partners to be currently in one of the accessible Libyan detention centres.

Evacuation from Libya

Since the start of the evacuation operation from Libya in late 2017, a total of 3,016 persons (including unaccompanied children) have been evacuated to Niger (2,332), Italy (415) and the ETC Romania (269). There are 161 evacuated unaccompanied children remaining in Niger.

UNHCR processes following groups for resettlement in Libya and Niger

Group 1: Individuals fully processed by both UNHCR and resettlement States in Libya, who will depart directly from Libya on resettlement.

Group 2: Individuals fully processed by UNHCR in Libya, who are evacuated to ETM Niger for interviews by resettlement States and depart from Niger.

Group 3: Individuals evacuated to Niger for full processing by UNHCR in Niger and for interviews by resettlement State / departures from Niger.

Group 4: Individuals registered as refugees in Niger, fully processed by UNHCR Niger for interviews by resettlement States / departures from Niger.

For statistical reporting, information on resettlement for Groups 2 and 3 have been combined under “resettlement of evacuees from Libya.”

Resettlement processing in Libya (Group 1)

Since 1 September 2017, 1,103 individuals have been submitted for resettlement to 7 States (Canada, France, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland).

A total of 383 individuals have departed on resettlement from Libya directly or through the ETC in Romania to Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden.

A total of 158 individuals have been accepted for resettlement and are pending departure from Libya directly or through the ETC Romania to Canada (38), France (4), the Netherlands (1), Norway (109) and Sweden (6).

A total of 584 individuals have been submitted for resettlement and are pending interview or decision by a resettlement State in Libya.

Resettlement processing of evacuees from Libya in Niger (Group 2 + 3)

Since 1 September 2017, 1,733 individuals have been submitted for resettlement to 11 resettlement States (Belgium, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom and the United States).

A total of 1,184 individuals have departed on resettlement from Niger to Belgium, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

A total of 161 individuals have been accepted for resettlement and are pending departure from Niger to Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States.

A total of 264 individuals have been submitted for resettlement and are pending interview or decision by a resettlement country in Niger.

Resettlement processing of refugees registered in Niger (Group 4)

Since 1 September 2017, 1,051 individuals have been submitted for resettlement to 6 resettlement States (Belgium, Canada, Finland, France, Sweden and Switzerland).

A total of 353 individuals have departed on resettlement from Niger to Canada, Finland, France, Sweden and Switzerland.

A total of 83 individuals have been accepted for resettlement and are pending departure from Niger to Belgium, Canada and France.

A total of 348 individuals have been submitted for resettlement and are pending interview or decision by a resettlement State in Niger.

Total resettlement processing in Libya and Niger (Groups 1, 2, 3, 4)

Since 1 September 2017, a total of 3,887 individuals have been submitted for resettlement from Libya and Niger to 12 resettlement States.

A total of 1,920 individuals have departed on resettlement from Libya and Niger.

A total of 402 individuals have been accepted for resettlement and are pending departure from Libya and Niger.

A total of 1,196 individuals have been submitted for resettlement and are pending interview or decision by a resettlement State in Libya or Niger.

Other solutions identified for asylum seekers/refugees in Niger and evacuees from Libya

Since 1 September 2017, 4,665 persons have found a solution other than resettlement.

Voluntarily return to their country of origin (refugees in Niger: 4,603 persons)

Refugees readmitted to their first country of asylum (8 persons)

Humanitarian visa (2 evacuees to Switzerland)

Humanitarian evacuation of refugees/asylum seekers in Niger and evacuees from Libya (51 persons to Italy)

Family reunification (1 evacuee to France)

Resettlement commitments

As of 4 February 2019, 12 States have committed a total of 6,351 resettlement places for the Libya-Niger situation. The 12 States are: Belgium, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Out of these pledges, 1,940 have been/will be used for resettlement processing directly out of Libya (Group 1), while 4,411 places have been/will be allocated to evacuees from Libya (Groups 2 and 3) and refugees registered in Niger (Group 4).