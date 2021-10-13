UNHCR News Statement on death of Sudanese asylum seeker [EN/AR]

UNHCR is deeply distressed to learn of the death of a 25 year-old male Sudanese asylum seeker in Tripoli last night. According to reports received, the victim had been beaten and shot before being transported to one city hospital by a group of masked armed men. He was transferred to another specialist hospital, where he passed away.

The individual arrived in Libya two years ago, saying he had fled his home in Darfur due to conflict. He had been held at Al Mabani detention centre, following a series of raids and arrests by the Libyan authorities this month but escaped a few days ago.

We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends and to the wider Sudanese refugee community.

UNHCR urges an investigation into the killing and for perpetrators to be held accountable.

The Libyan authorities began a series of arrests and raids this month which have caused considerable fear among asylum seekers and refugees, thousands of whom have been detained and many of whom have had their shelters demolished. UNHCR continues to scale up its assistance to people who have been affected by the security operation.

UNHCR continues to call on the authorities to respect at all times the human rights and dignity of asylum seekers and refugees, stop their arrests and release those detained.

