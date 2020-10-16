UNHCR life-saving flights from Libya resume after seven-month suspension

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency evacuated last night a group of 153 vulnerable refugees and asylum-seekers out of Libya to the Emergency Transit Mechanism (ETM) in Niger.

This UNHCR-chartered flight marks the resumption of life-saving evacuations from Libya, ending a seven-month long suspension. Humanitarian flights had to be halted in March, due to the threat of the Coronavirus pandemic, which led to the closure of air space in many countries.

Those evacuated yesterday include nationals of Eritrea, Somalia, Sudan, and South Sudan, including 16 families and 15 children under the age of 18, many of whom are unaccompanied or separated from their parents.

With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise in Libya, and some 46,000 confirmed cases, all passengers tested negative prior to departure. They were also given counselling and awareness sessions on how to stay protected and healthy. The group is now undergoing a two-week quarantine in Niger and a further test, in line with health measures in place to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

The majority of evacuees were living in the Libyan capital Tripoli. Virtually all of them (97 per cent) have experienced arbitrary detention in Libya including in Tajoura, Zintan, or Triq al Sikka detention centres. Some of them had been detained for more than two years in extremely dire conditions and were recently released thanks to UNHCR advocacy with the Libyan authorities.

More than 3,400 migrants and asylum-seekers are currently estimated to be held in government run detention centres in Libya, where conditions are dire and many at risk of serious abuse.

“We are encouraged to see the resumption of these life-saving evacuations from Libya”, said Jean-Paul Cavalieri, UNHCR Chief of Mission for Libya. “The flights are especially important now, given the rapid spread of Coronavirus and its health and socio-economic impact on refugees and asylum seekers, who have found it increasingly difficult to support themselves and their families.”

UNHCR is grateful for the support of the Libyan authorities for facilitating the procedures that led to this long-awaited evacuation flight as well as the release of others from detention centres.

Evacuees will now receive humanitarian assistance at the Emergency Transit Mechanism, including shelter, food, medical care and daily courses and activities while further options for them, such as resettlement, are pursued.

“This flight is a tangible sign that despite the threat of COVID-19, evacuations from Libya are possible. Teamwork, shared expertise and a medical protocol guarantee safe transfers to Niger. Thanks to the solidarity of the State of Niger, 153 people will regain dignity and hope to rebuild their lives,” said Alessandra Morelli, UNHCR Representative in Niger.

The ETM in Niger has been operational since 2017 thanks to the support of the Nigerien authorities, allowing UNHCR to evacuate from Libya to Niger 3,165 vulnerable asylum-seekers in the last three years.

In 2020, with this second evacuation, UNHCR has assisted 501 vulnerable refugees out of Libya, including 221 who have been resettled to Europe.

UNHCR continues to advocate with governments to provide more resettlement places and other durable solutions enabling more vulnerable refugees and asylum seekers to leave Libya.

UNHCR also reiterates its call to the Libyan authorities to release all asylumseekers held in detention and for an end to arbitrary detention.

UNHCR has registered 45,661 refugees and asylum-seekers in Libya.

Media contacts:

In Tunis: Tarik Argaz argaz@unhcr.org; +216 299 612 95

In Tripoli: Caroline Gluck gluck@unhcr.org; +218 91 000 7195

In Niamey: Jean-Sébastien Josset josset@unhcr.org +227 90 76 69 77

In Geneva : Andrej Mahecic mahecic@unhcr.org +41 79 642 9709