UNHCR Libya Update 8 November 2022 [EN/AR]

Highlights

On 1 November, UNHCR evacuated 174 vulnerable asylum seekers, including women and babies, to safety via the Emergency Transit Mechanism in Niger – the second flight of its kind this year. The ETM was established in 2017 by the Government of Niger, which agreed to temporarily receive asylum seekers and refugees on its territory facing a life-threatening situation in Libya while UNHCR identifies durable solutions for them, including resettlement and other complementary legal pathways.

Key Figures:

143,419 Libyans currently internally displaced (IDPs)

688,121 IDP returnees

43,000 registered refugees and asylum-seekers

434 monitoring visits to detention centres so far in 2022

412 refugees and asylum-seekers released from detention so far in 2022

1,499 vulnerable refugees and asylum-seekers have departed

Funding USD 70.0 M required for 2022