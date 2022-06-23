UNHCR Libya: Quick impact projects (QIPS) for host communities [EN/AR]

Introduction

An estimated 803,000 people in Libya are considered to be in need of humanitarian assistance. Among them are 168,011 internally displaced persons (IDPs), 661,892 returnees and 42,024 asylum seekers and refugees** registered with UNHCR.

Poverty, lack of access to livelihoods and essential services, such as health and education, are among the commonly experienced challenges. UNHCR’s interventions include targetted interventions for the most vulnerable (including shelter rehabilitation, emergency cash, food, hygiene kits and non-food items) while also strengthening the protection environment, promoting resilience and contributing to solutions. Projects have a strong community-based focus, through programming that builds upon and supports existing mechanisms.

Since 2019, UNHCR has been implementing Quick Impact Projects (QIPs) to help support local communities hosting IDPs, returnees, asylum seekers, and refugees. These are small-scale, rapidly implemented projects intended to increase access to basic services, strengthening resilience, and peaceful coexistence between those displaced and host communities.

Over the past three years, UNHCR has completed 148 QIPs, mostly in the health, education and protection sectors in 16 mantikas across Libya, spending approximately USD 7.5 million on these projects.

Each project is identified in consultation with national and local authorities and the active participation of local communities. The work includes the renovation of essential public services and infrastructure, health and education interventions, and material or technical support for regional and national authorities. QIPs are sometimes implemented directly by UNHCR or through its partners.

We are pleased to showcase some of our work in this brochure.

UNHCR will continue working closely with the Libyan authorities and partners to identify and implement new QIPs, with the goal of improving living conditions for all and promoting resilience and social cohesion.