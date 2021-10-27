UNHCR Libya NFIs and HKs Factsheet, September 2021

OVERVIEW

As a leading agency of Non-Food Items (NFIs) assistance, the distribution of NFIs and Hygiene Kits (HK) remains as one of the most crucial activities for UNHCR Libya operation. Through its partners, International Rescue Committee (IRC) and the Libyan Association for Aid (LibAid), UNHCR reached out to most vulnerable of its persons of concern, including IDPs, refugees and asylum seekers in urban and in detention centers as well as those who are rescued at sea as part of its life-saving activities.

Since January 2021, UNHCR managed to reach 49,791 individuals with NFIs and 18,509 individuals with HKs in different areas in Libya, out of which are 35,639 IDPs and 32,661 asylum seekers and refugees. During September, UNHCR, through its partner LibAid, managed to distribute 6,310 NFIs/HKs targeting refugees and migrants in Tolmitha and Ganfouda DCs as well as Tawerghan displaced families (IDPs) in Fallah1 and Bani-Walid IDP camps. During the same reporting period, UNHCR, through its partner IRC, reached 4,346 asylum seekers and refugees in the Community Day Center. UNHCR also managed to distribute NFI and HK assistance directly to 167 refugees and migrants in Al-Mabani and Shara-Zawia DCs.