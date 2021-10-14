UNHCR Libya NFIs and HKs Factsheet, August 2021

OVERVIEW

As a leading agency of Non-Food Items (NFIs) assistance, the distribution of NFIs and Hygiene Kits (HK) remains as one of the most crucial activities for UNHCR Libya operation. Through its partners, International Rescue Committee (IRC) and the Libyan Association for Aid (LibAid), UNHCR reached out to most vulnerable of its persons of concern, including IDPs, refugees and asylum seekers in urban and in detention centers as well as those who are rescued at sea as part of its life-saving activities.

Since January 2021, UNHCR managed to reach 45,625 individuals with NFIs and 14,991 individuals with HKs in different areas in Libya, out of which are 32,825 IDPs and 27,791 asylum seekers and refugees. During August, UNHCR, through its partner LibAid, managed to distribute 1,819 NFIs/HKs targeting refugees and migrants in Ganfouda detention center, as well as Tawerghan displaced families (IDPs) in Benghazi city. During the same reporting period, UNHCR, through its partner IRC, reached 1,556 asylum seekers and refugees in the Community Day Center, 302 asylum seekers and refugees residing in urban areas in Tripoli through its urban outreach programme, and 2,419 refugees and migrants in detention centers (Ain Zara DC, Abusalim DC, Alsikka DC) with NFIs and HKs. UNHCR also managed to distribute NFI and HKs assistance directly to 1,037 refugees and migrants in Almabani DC and distributed duffle bags to 154 refugees for evacuation purposes.