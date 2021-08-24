UNHCR Libya NFI Factsheet July 2021

As a leading agency of Non-Food Items (NFIs) assistance, the distribution of NFIs and Hygiene Kits (HK) remains a crucial activity for the UNHCR Libya operation. Through its partners, International Rescue Committee (IRC) and the Libyan Association for Aid (LibAid), UNHCR reached out to most vulnerable persons of concern including IDPs, refugees and asylum seekers in urban settings, in detention centers as well as at disembarkation points as part of its life-saving activities.