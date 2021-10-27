UNHCR Libya Health Factsheet September 2021

Overview

The right to health is essential to exercise other human rights. It is an inclusive right which extends to timely and appropriate health care and to the underlaying determinants of health such as access to safe and potable water and sanitation; an adequate supply of safe food, nutrition and housing; healthy occupational and environmental conditions; and access to health-related education and information. UNHCR works with the Libyan health authorities and coordinates with other health partners through the Health Working Group to ensure adequate provision of essential health services, improve local health services and include refugees and asylum seekers in the national health system.

In September 2021, UNHCR, through its partner IRC provided health consultations to 3,444 refugees and asylum seekers in the Community-Day Centre (CDC), in detention centres, at disembarkation points and through the medical emergency hotline. Through IRC, UNHCR ensured that medical issues of persons of concern are also responded to through phone consultations. The National COVID19 vaccination campaign targeting Libyans and non-Libyans is still on going, resulting in 103 refugees and asylum seekers being vaccinated in September and 426 in total yet the NCDC hasn’t shared official statistics of vaccinated non-Libyans yet.

As part of UNHCR’s continuous effort in supporting the Libyan health sector and in coordination with the Primary Health Care Institute in Libya, UNHCR handed over 6 ambulances to the municipalities of Al-Swani, Azzawiya, Nalut, Daraj, Bani Walid and the Primary Health Care Institute to support existing health facilities to better reach refugees, host communities, internally displaced persons and returnees.