UNHCR Libya Health Factsheet July 2021

The right to health is essential to exercise other human rights. It is an inclusive right which extends to timely and appropriate health care and to the underlaying determinants of health such as access to safe and potable water and adequate sanitation; an adequate supply of safe food, nutrition and housing; healthy occupational and environmental conditions; and access to health-related education and information. UNHCR works with the Libyan health authorities and coordinates with other health partners through the health working group to ensure adequate provision of essential health services, improve local health services and include refugees and asylum seekers in the national health system.

In July 2021, UNHCR, through its partner IRC provided health consultations to 2,236 refugees and asylum seekers in the Community-Day Centre (CDC), detention centers, disembarkation points and the medical emergency hotline.

Through IRC, UNHCR ensured that its persons of concerns medical concerns are responded to through phone consultations. Tripoli health directorate and national center of disease control launched a vaccination campaign to target Libyans and non-Libyans, 150 refugees and asylum seekers were vaccinated.