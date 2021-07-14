UNHCR Libya Factsheet July 2021 [EN/AR]

An estimated 909,000 people in Libya are in need of humanitarian assistance.

Displaced populations, refugees and migrants are amongst the most vulnerable. Between April 2019 until June 2020 some 200,000 were displaced. The subsequent decrease in IDP numbers has been as a result of the ceasefire in October 2020.

UNHCR’s overall strategic objective in Libya is to enhance the protection environment and provide life-saving assistance to displaced populations, refugees, asylum-seekers, and their host communities. The outbreak of COVID-19 in March 2020 raised new challenges to which the operation responded, by adjusting priorities and budgeting.

UNHCR’s priorities in Libya include providing life-saving activities, assisting persons in assistance to the most vulnerable persons in need of international protection in detention centres and at disembarkation and ensuring their access to protection and solutions such as resettlement and family reunification.