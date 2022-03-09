UNHCR Libya Factsheet January 2022

An estimated 803,000 people in Libya are estimated to be in need of humanitarian assistance (2022 Libya Humanitarian Needs Overview).Displaced Libyans, asylum seekers, refugees and migrants are amongst the most vulnerable populations

UNHCR’s overall strategic objective, in cooperation with the Libyan authorities, is to enhance the protection environment and provide life-saving assistance to displaced populations, asylum seekers, refugees and host communities in Libya. The pursuit of durable solutions outside Libya for some of the most vulnerable asylum seekers and refugees is also of paramount importance.

UNHCR supports the Libyan authorities to improve living conditions for displaced and conflict-affected Libyans and works with partners to assist vulnerable asylum seekers and refugees.UNHCR has been supporting government stabilization and peace-building efforts through the implementation of Quick Impact Projects (QIPs).

Working with Partners

UNHCR is a member of the UN Country Team and Humanitarian Country Team in Libya. Together with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the International Rescue Committee (IRC), UNHCR co-leads the Migrants and Refugees Platform. UNHCR also co-leads the Shelter/NFI Sector and the Protection Sector on IDPs, returnees and non-displaced population, as well as refugees, asylum seekers and migrants, and leads the Cash and Market Working Group. UNHCR and UNICEF are working together on the implementation of their Blue Print initiative for Joint Action, pledging to expand assistance, improve delivery of essential services (water, sanitation and hygiene), education and protection for refugee children in Libya (one of 11 pilot countries) through the promotion of their access to the related public facilities. UNHCR works with the World Food Programme (WFP) for the joint distribution of emergency food packages for food-insecure asylum seekers and refugees.

UNHCR supports Libyan authorities to enhance the rights environment and provide assistance for the displaced and conflict-affected Libyan population. It works with partners to protect and assist refugees and asylum seekers. UNHCR is currently working in partnership with both international and national NGOs, as well as civil society organizations.Partners include ACTED,Cooperazione e Sviluppo(CESVI), IRC, INTERSOS, Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), and LibAid, as well as UN sister agencies, WFP, UNICEF.

Main Activities

Assistance to internally displaced people (IDPs)**

Support for IDPs is a priority. UNHCR is providing basic assistance to IDPs in Libya, such as core-relief items (CRIs), shelter support and cash assistance. Working with partners, ACTED and NRC, UNHCR provides cash assistance via prepaid e-cards to help the most vulnerable displaced families to cover shelter and basic needs in Tripoli, Benghazi and Sebha. The cards allow people to directly purchase goods, circumventing the acute banking liquidity problem that Libya is facing. Besides, UNHCR together with its partner NRC also provides shelter rehabilitation support for the most vulnerable IDPs, as well as core-relief items through the Libyan Humanitarian Relief Agency (LibAid) to IDPs, IDP returnees and affected host communities across Libya.

UNHCR continues to implement quick impact projects (QIPs), which are small and rapidly implemented projects to support IDPs, returnees and host communities aimed at promoting social cohesion and facilitating access to essential services. Together with communities and relevant local authorities, UNHCR and partners identify projects, mainly targeting local infrastructure, equipment and basic services related to health, education, shelter and WASH. In 2021, UNHCR finalised 54 QIPs, both directly and through partners, most related to health and education, in hospitals, clinics, and schools.

In 2021, UNHCR, through partners, completed 31 QIPs in the health sector and 14 QIPs in education while the remaining QIPs targetted youth and sports. In 2021, with close cooperation with the Abusliem Municipality in Tripoli, UNHCR Libya initiated a pilot project ‘Sport for Peace’ to help improve social cohesion and psychosocial well-being amongst IDPs, IDP returnees, refugees, asylum seekers, and host communities within the city. As the most popular sport among all population groups in Libya, football was selected as the athletic focus of this project. Phase 1 of the project (September 2021 – August 2022) focuses on the rehabilitation of the Abusliem football stadium and design of social activities. During phase 2 (September 2022 – August 2024), UNHCR and partners will involve trained coaches to organise complementary life-skills workshops aimed at developing social cohesion and skills building, including conflict resolution, peace building, teamwork, and respect for diversity. In parallel, a curriculum of activities is being developed with the support of Fútbol Más, Libyan Scouts and the Libyan Football Federation for a range of sports activities in support of youth participation, empowerment, and peaceful co-existence. The Ministry of Sports and Youth, the Ministry for IDPs and Human Rights, as well as civil society associations will also be engaged as promoters of the project and key allies to reinforce the sports for protection response.

In 2021, nearly 20,383 IDPs received cash grants through Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) and ACTED.NRC targetted households in the Tripoli area with prepaid cash card distributions, which can be used to purchase items in stores, while ACTED provided cash support for households in Benghazi and Sebha.