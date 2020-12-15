UNHCR Libya Factsheet December 2020

An estimated 930,000 people in Libya are in need of humanitarian assistance. Displaced populations, refugees and migrants are amongst the most vulnerable. Around 200,000 have been displaced since clashes restarted in April 2020.

UNHCR’s overall strategic objective in Libya is to enhance the protection environment and provide life-saving assistance to displaced populations, refugees, asylum-seekers, and their host communities. The outbreak of COVID-19 in March 2020 raised new challenges to which the operation responded, by adjusting priorities and budgeting.