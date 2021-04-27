UNHCR Libya Factsheet April 2021

An estimated 912,000 people in Libya are in need of humanitarian assistance. Displaced populations, refugees and migrants are amongst the most vulnerable. Around 200,000 were displaced when clashes restarted in April 2019 until June 2020.

UNHCR’s overall strategic objective in Libya is to enhance the protection environment and provide life-saving assistance to displaced populations, refugees, asylum-seekers, and their host communities. The outbreak of COVID-19 in March 2020 raised new challenges to which the operation responded, by adjusting priorities and budgeting.

UNHCR’s priorities in Libya include saving lives, assisting persons in need of international protection and ensuring their access to protection and solutions such as resettlement and family reunification.

Working with Partners

UNHCR is a member of the United Nations Country Team and Humanitarian Country Team in Libya. Together with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the International Rescue Committee (IRC), UNHCR co-leads the Migrants and Refugees Platform. UNHCR also leads the Shelter/NFI Sector and the Protection Sector on IDPs, returnees and non-displaced population. On 20 October 2020, in Tripoli, UNHCR and UNICEF signed a joint plan, the BluePrint for Joint Action, pledging to expand assistance, improve delivery of essential services (water, sanitation and hygiene), education and protection for refugee children in Libya. UNHCR has concluded agreements with World Food Programme (WFP) for the joint distribution of food packages.

▪ UNHCR supports the Libyan authorities to try to enhance the rights environment and provide assistance for the displaced and conflict-affected Libyan population. It works with partners to protect and assist refugees and asylum-seekers. UNHCR is currently expanding partnerships with both international and national NGOs, as well as civil society organizations. Partners include ACTED, Cooperazione e Sviluppo (CESVI), IRC, Danish Refugee Council,

INTERSOS, Norwegian Refugee Council and LibAid.