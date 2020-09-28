UNHCR Libya Fact Sheet (September 2020) [EN/AR]

An estimated 928,000 people in Libya are in need of humanitarian assistance. Displaced populations, refugees and migrants are amongst the most vulnerable. Around 200,000 have been displaced since clashes restarted in April 2019.

UNHCR’s overall strategic objective in Libya is to enhance the protection environment and provide life-saving assistance to displaced populations, refugees, asylum-seekers, and their host communities. The outbreak of COVID-19 in March 2020 raised new challenges to which the operation responded, by adjusting priorities and budgeting.

In line with its regional engagement along the Central Mediterranean route, UNHCR’s priorities in Libya include saving lives, assisting persons in need of international protection and ensuring their access to protection and solutions such as resettlement and family reunification.

Working with Partners

▪ UNHCR is a member of the United Nations Country Team and Humanitarian Country Team in Libya. Together with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the International Rescue Committee (IRC), UNHCR co-leads the Migrants and Refugees Platform. UNHCR also leads the Shelter/NFI Sector and the Protection Sector on IDPs, returnees and non-displaced population.

▪ UNHCR supports the Libyan authorities to try to enhance the rights environment and provide assistance for the displaced and conflict-affected Libyan population. It works with partners to protect and assist refugees and asylum-seekers. UNHCR is currently expanding partnerships with both international and national NGOs, as well as civil society organizations. Partners include ACTED, Cooperazione e Sviluppo (CESVI), the International Rescue Committee, Danish Refugee Council, Première Urgence Internationale, Handicap International, Norwegian Refugee Council and LibAid.