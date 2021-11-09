UNHCR Libya: Cash Based Intervention Factsheet (September 2021)

OVERVIEW

Cash assistance is an important modality for UNHCR Libya operations enabling vulnerable persons of concern to UNHCR (PoCs) to cover some of their basic needs, which could include healthcare, medicines, rent and food.

In partnership with CESVI, NRC and ACTED, UNHCR provides unrestricted multi-purpose cash assistance to refugees, asylum-seekers, IDPs and returnees across east, west and south of Libya.