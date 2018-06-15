15 Jun 2018

UNHCR Flash Update Libya (8 - 15 June 2018)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 15 Jun 2018
preview
Download PDF (1.09 MB)

Key Figures
- 179,400 Libyans currently internally displaced (IDPs)
- 372,022 returned IDPs (returns registered in 2016 - March 2018)
- 52,739 registered refugees and asylum-seekers in the State of Libya
- 15,316 persons arrived in Italy by sea in 2018
- 603 monitoring visits to detention centres so far in 2018
- 1,275 asylum-seekers and refugees released from detention so far in 2018 (including for evacuations)
- 1,609 vulnerable refugees and asylum-seekers evacuated since November 2017

Population Movements

Libya continues to be the main transit point for departure from North Africa towards Europe. As of 14 June 2018, 7,323 refugees and migrants were disembarked in Libya by the Libyan Coast Guard (LCG). Some 1,756 individuals were rescued/intercepted in May, 1,463 in April and 1,054 in March. During the week, 310 individuals were disembarked at Al Khums Port (120 km east of Tripoli) and the Tripoli Naval Base. The group included 238 men, 41 women and 31 children. Nationals from Mali comprised the majority of those who disembarked followed by nationals from Guinea and the Ivory Coast. At disembarkation points, UNHCR also identified persons from Sudan and Eritrea. UNHCR and its partner International Medical Corps provided vital medical and humanitarian assistance both at disembarkation points and in detention centres to which individuals were transferred by the authorities. UNHCR's interventions at disembarkation points in Libya focus on the provision of life-saving assistance and protection monitoring to identify persons in need of international protection and vulnerable individuals, such as unaccompanied and separated children, elderly, women at risk or victims of trafficking.

