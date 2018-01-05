UNHCR Flash Update Libya (29 December 2017 - 5 January 2018)

Highlights

- The distribution of winter assistance has started. Over 21,400 internally displaced persons (IDPs) and returnees in central and southern Libya were reached so far with in-kind assistance (core relief items including specific winter items such as clothing) by UNHCR and its partner LibAid. Many IDPs and returnees in Sabha, Gawalish, Awal, Yefren, Ubari, Murzuq, Brak Shatee, Zintan, Bani Waleed, and Al Jufra are living in temporary shelters or schools where access to basic services and protection from the cold weather are very limited. UNHCR's winter package includes blankets, mattresses, solar lamps, scarfs, jackets, hats, kitchen sets, hygiene kits and heaters. Last week, winterization support was also provided through CESVI in Sidi Assayeh, a Tawerghan IDP settlement in Tripoli.

- UNHCR's resettlement and humanitarian evacuation programmes continue to support vulnerable refugees and asylum-seekers in the State of Libya. As of 5 January 2018, UNHCR processed 710 refugees and asylum seekers for solutions in third countries. A total of 389 individuals were evacuated from the State of Libya (162 to Italy and 227 to the Emergency Transit Mechanism in Niger) in coordination with Libyan authorities. The next humanitarian evacuation to the Emergency Transit Mechanism in Niger is planned for 11 January. In addition, 321 vulnerable refugees were submitted for resettlement to third countries.

- In 2017, the Libyan Coast Guard rescued/intercepted at sea a total of 15,358 refugees and migrants, an increase of 7.1% when compared to the whole of the year 2016 (14,332 individuals). The majority of individuals were disembarked in Azzawya (7,948 individuals), followed by the Tripoli Marine Club (2,897 individuals). In 2017, a total of 119,247 individuals reached Italy by sea, a 35% decrease compared to 181,436 sea arrivals in 2016. The vast majority continue to depart from the State of Libya.