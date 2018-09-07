UNHCR Flash Update Libya (29 August - 7 September 2018)

Key figures:

192,513 Libyans currently internally displaced (IDPs)

372,741 returned IDPs (returns registered in 2016 -April 2018)

55,088 registered refugees and asylum-seekers in the State of Libya

20,129 persons arrived in Italy by sea in 2018

892 monitoring visits to detention centres so far in 2018

1,527 asylum-seekers and refugees released from detention so far in 2018

1,858 vulnerable refugees and asylum-seekers evacuated since November 2017

Funding

USD 85 M required for 2018

Highlights

Following the ceasefire brokered by the United Nations, UNHCR resumed its activities in detention centres, including counselling, delivery of core-relief items and registration. During the week, UNHCR visited Zintan, Al Saba and Janzhour detention centres. On Sunday 2 September, UNHCR coordinated with the Libyan Ministry of Interior and the World Food Programme the delivery of food for one week to the Triq Al Matar and Qaser Ben Ghasheer detention centres where 2,450 refugees and migrants were being detained. The distribution of further assistance to Abu Salim detention centre, where 450 people are being held, had to be called off because of worsening clashes in the area. UNHCR is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the Libyan Directorate for Combatting Illegal Migration and UN Agencies, and advocating for all refugees and migrants to be released and relocated to safer locations.

On 7 September, UNHCR opened its office in Sarraj to provide water, food, core-relief items, registration and psychosocial support to refugees and asylum-seekers living in the urban community. Among them, Sudanese, Somali and Eritrean nationals. The same services will be offered on 8 September. UNHCR’s Community Day Centres will re-open on Sunday 9 September, following a period of closure due to recent clashes in Tripoli.