UNHCR Flash Update Libya (21 - 29 June 2018)

Key figures:

179,400 Libyans currently internally displaced (IDPs)1

372,022 returned IDPs (returns registered in 2016 -March 2018)

53,022 registered refugees and asylum-seekers in the State of Libya

16,452 persons arrived in Italy by sea in 2018

680 monitoring visits to detention centres so far in 2018

1,525 asylum-seekers and refugees released from detention so far in 2018 (including for evacuations)

1,858 vulnerable refugees and asylum-seekers evacuated since November 2017

Funding

USD 85 M required for 2018

Funded 22%

Gap 78%

Highlight

On 27 June, UNHCR and the UN Migration Agency (IOM), published a joint statement in which they expressed deep concern regarding the loss of lives of almost 1,000 refugees and migrants while being smuggled across the Mediterranean. UNHCR and IOM are appealing to European Union countries for concerted, region-wide actions to reduce needless loss of life at sea. UNHCR and IOM believe that the disembarkation of people rescued at sea can be tackled through a collaborative effort that would make these operations more predictable and manageable. The approach needs to be complemented by more resettlement places, family reunification and other solutions within the EU, and increased support to countries where people are disembarked. In light of the recent events where vessels on the Mediterranean Sea carrying refugees and migrants where unable to dock in Europe, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi stated that it is absolutely crucial to uphold the right to asylum in EU member States. Grandi also said that denying rescue, or shifting responsibility for asylum elsewhere is completely unacceptable.

Population Movements

The number of individuals disembarked in Libya has increased dramatically during the reporting period, with rescue/interception operations taking place almost on a daily basis.

As of 28 June, the LCG rescued/intercepted more than of 10,000 refugees and migrants.

During the week, some 2,425 refugees and migrants were disembarked in Al Khums (459 individuals), Tajoura (86 individuals) and at the Tripoli Naval base (1,880 individuals). The highest number was recorded on 24 June, when 947 individuals were disembarked in Tripoli. On 29 June, at least 100 people died after a boat carrying around 123 refugees and migrants sank off the coast of Tajoura in Libya. UNHCR and its partner International Medical Corps were present at disembarkation points where they provided core-relief items and vital medical assistance at disembarkation points and in detention centres to which individuals were transferred by the authorities.

UNHCR Response

UNHCR continues to rehabilitate the Gathering and Departure Facility (GDF) in Tripoli, to be operational by mid-July. In November, UNHCR welcomed the decision by the Libyan authorities to set up a “gathering and departure facility” in Tripoli for people in need of international protection. The GDF’s main objective is to speed up the process of securing solutions for refugees and asylum-seekers in third countries. The facility will enable UNHCR to receive the most vulnerable persons of concern in a safe environment to process their cases for resettlement, family reunification, evacuation, or voluntary repatriation, as appropriate. At the GDF, UNHCR staff and partners will provide registration and humanitarian assistance such as accommodation, food, medical care and psychosocial support. The GDF will provide an alternative to detention for UNHCR persons of concern in Libya. It is will be managed by UNHCR and the Libyan Ministry of Interior. UNHCR is rehabilitating the premises with a view to complete phase by mid-July, accommodating 200 individuals. Once the facility is complete, it will accommodate up to 1,000 individuals in need of international protection.

On 25 June, UNHCR evacuated 128 vulnerable refugees and asylum-seekers from Tripoli to UNHCR’s Emergency Transit Mechanism in Niger. The group included 41 men, 57 women and 30 children from Eritrea, Ethiopia and Somalia. This is the second evacuation taking place in June. Since November 2017, UNHCR has evacuated 1,858 individuals from Libya (1,536 to Niger, 312 to Italy and 10 to Romania). These evacuations allow for the transfer of vulnerable individuals from detention centres in Libya to a safe and dignified environment while their cases are processed for solutions such as resettlement or family reunification. As of 25 June 2018, 11 States have committed a total of 3,781 resettlement places for the Libya-Niger situation. The 11 States are: Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden,

Switzerland and the United Kingdom. Out of these pledges, 1,100 will be used for resettlement processing directly out of Libya, while 2,681 places will be allocated to evacuees from Libya and refugees registered in Niger.

On 21 June, UNHCR met with the Head of the local Tawergha Council to discuss the safe return of the Tawergha people after seven years of displacement across Libya. Pending return, UNHCR continues to provide humanitarian assistance to IDPs including basic assistance as core-relief items and cash-based interventions. So far in 2018, UNHCR provided cash assistance to 2,261 IDP households (12,686 individuals) and distributed non-food items to more than 31,000 IDPs and returnees in the country.