UNHCR Flash Update Libya (21 - 28 September 2018) [EN/AR]

Population Movements

As of 24 September 2018, 55,612 asylum-seekers and refugees are registered with UNHCR in Libya. In addition, there are some 6,800 refugees and migrants detained in Libya, of whom 3,700 are of concern to UNHCR. UNHCR continues to advocate for alternatives to detention in Libya. UNHCR’s refugee protection mandate, however, necessitates that the Office has access to detention centres for the purpose of monitoring conditions, providing humanitarian assistance, identifying those in need of international protection and advocating for their release from detention.

As of 27 September, the Libyan Coast Guard (LCG) rescued/intercepted 13,575 refugees and migrants (9,289 men, 2,085 women and 1,345 children) at sea during 101 operations. Since the beginning of the year, 99 bodies were recovered in Libyan waters while 608 lives were lost at sea.

Over the past month, heavy fighting in Tripoli resulted in the displacement of some 5,000 families (IDPs), including 1,700 in the past week alone. According to the Libyan Ministry of Health, 115 people were killed and 560 injured since the fighting began in August.

UNHCR Response

UNHCR and its partner LibAid provided humanitarian assistance to 540 families who were displaced in Zawia, Surman and Tarhuna as a result of recent clashes in Tripoli. UNHCR provided core relief items (CRIs) including blankets, sleeping mats, hygiene kits, diapers and solar lamps. Since the beginning of the clashes on 26 August, UNHCR and LibAid provided humanitarian assistance to over 1,000 families (5,478 individuals) in and around Tripoli.

On 23 September, UNHCR and LibAid distrubuted CRIs including blankets, sleeping mats, quilts, solar lamps, kitchen sets, hygiene kits and plastic sheets to 980 displaced and returnee families (6,590 individuals) in Benghazi. Benghazi is the baladiya with the highest number of returnees in Libya (180,300 returnees as of June 2018). Over the past months, Benghazi received 2,990 new IDPs, many of them displaced from Derna where heavy clashes were reported in May and June.

UNHCR continues to implement quick-impact projects (QIPs) throughout Libya. So far in 2018, UNHCR implemented 83 QIPs. In Benghazi, UNHCR and its partner ACTED rehabilitated public spaces in Al Sabri district which were in need of repair after the war. With the help of the Scouts, UNHCR and its partner cleaned the streets, painted the side-walks and completed the installation of reflective street signs. In addition, in Misrata, UNHCR and its partner Mercy Corps supported the Scouts with camping and recreational equipment to promote social cohesion and youth events. Misrata ranks second in terms of displacement, with 15% of displacement in the country occurring in this baladiya. Misrata is among the 15 mantikas considered as in acute and immediate need of humanitarian assistance.

As of 24 September 2018, 12 States have committed 3,886 resettlement places for the Libya-Niger situation. Out of these pledges, 1,090 are allocated for resettlement directly from Libya, whereas 2,796 places are allocated for evacuees from Libya and refugees registered in Niger. UNHCR continues to advocate for additional and accelerated legal pathways, including resettlement, for vulnerable refugees in Libya.