UNHCR Flash Update Libya (18 - 25 May 2018)

Key figures:

184,612 Libyans currently internally displaced (IDPs)

368,583 returned IDPs (returns registered in 2016 - March 2018)

52,031 registered refugees and asylumseekers in the State of Libya

10,763 persons arrived in Italy by sea in 2018

547 monitoring visits to detention centres so far in 2018

1,273 asylum-seekers and refugees released from detention so far in 2018 (including for evacuations)

1,609 vulnerable refugees and asylumseekers evacuated since November 2017

Funding USD 85 M required for 2018

Populations Movements

As of 21 May, 6,929 refugees and migrants were disembarked by the Libyan Coast Guard. During the week, 251 individuals were disembarked in Azzawya (95 individuals) and Tripoli (156 individuals). UNHCR and its partner International Medical Corps (IMC) provided core-relief items and vital medical assistance both at disembarkation points and in detention centres to which individuals were transferred by the authorities. The number of interception/rescue at sea operations rose by 20% in the month of May compared to the previous month (1,463 individuals in April and 1,756 individuals in May). As the summer season approaches, a further increase is expected.

UNHCR Response

On 21 May, UNHCR conducted three protection monitoring visits to internally displaced person (IDP) settlements in Tripoli where over 750 families from Tawergha are displaced. Through meetings with the communities, the most pressing needs were identified, including access to adequate shelter. UNHCR will be distributing shelter kits in the upcoming weeks to provide increased protection, privacy and dignified living conditions.

On 16 and 17 May, UNHCR and its partner LibAid distributed sanitary kits to more than 540 displaced women from Tawergha and Sirte who are currently living in the city Al Jufra. This is part of a broader distribution campaign benefitting displaced women in western and southern Libya. UNHCR is continuously monitoring the conditions of IDP and returnee communities to respond to their urgent needs. So far in 2018, 19,830 IDPs and returnees received non-food items. These include blankets, solar lamps, kitchen sets, baby kits, clothes and shoes.

During the reporting period, UNHCR continued to implement quick-impact projects (QIPs) benefitting IDPs, returnees and host communities. With a view to improve waste management, UNHCR distributed 35 garbage bins in in the towns of Awinia (Nafusa Mountains), Awal, Sirte, Bani Waleed, Jufra, Gatroon and Ghatt. UNHCR delivered 50 water tanks and 435 school desks to support WASH infrastructure and the education sector in the area. So far in 2018, UNHCR implemented 51 QIPs in different areas in western, eastern and southern Libya. These projects promote peaceful coexistences between those displaced and their host communities, and strengthen the resilience of these communities.

UNHCR conducted a protection monitoring visit to Ganfooda detention centre in Benghazi where 53 refugees and migrants are currently detained. UNHCR distributed non-food items and identified 32 individuals from Sudan and Ethiopia. UNHCR will continue to monitor their situation and advocate for their release. An estimated 2,400 persons in need of international protection are currently detained in Libya. So far in 2018, a total of 2,085 refugees and asylum-seekers in Libya were provided with solutions (476 resettlement submissions to third countries and 1,609 individuals evacuated from Libya).