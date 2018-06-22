UNHCR Flash Update Libya (15 - 21 June 2018)

Key figures:

179,400 Libyans currently internally displaced (IDPs)1

372,022 returned IDPs (returns registered in 2016 -March 2018)1

52,739 registered refugees and asylum-seekers in the State of Libya2

16,186 persons arrived in Italy by sea in 20183

660 monitoring visits to detention centres so far in 2018

1,396 asylum-seekers and refugees released from detention so far in 2018 (including for evacuations)

1,730 vulnerable refugees and asylum-seekers evacuated since November 2017

Funding

USD 85 M required for 2018

Funded 22%

Gap 78%

Highlights

On 18 and 19 June, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, visited Tripoli, Libya, ahead of World Refugee Day. The High Commissioner was accompanied by his Special Envoy for the Central Mediterranean, Vincent Cochetel, UNHCR Spokesperson Melissa Fleming and MENA Deputy Director Rema Jamous. The delegation visited key locations in Tripoli, including the Tripoli Naval base, where 80% of the refugees and migrants rescued at sea/intercepted in 2018 were disembarked. During a meeting with the Libyan Coast Guard (LCG), the High Commissioner stressed the urgency of saving lives at sea and setting-up disembarkation procedures in accordance with human rights standards. The delegation also visited Gathering and Departure Facility of UNHCR and the Ministry of Interior which is expected to be operational by mid-July. This will offer a safe and dignified space to vulnerable refugees as an alternative to detention and is a platform from where to find durable solutions in third countries. The initiative will also prevent the risks associated with the presence of criminal networks in Libya and the dangerous journeys by sea along the Central Mediterranean route. The High Commissioner visited UNHCR’s Community Day Centre and the Triq Al Matar settlement for internally displaced persons (IDPs) where almost 2,000 Tawerghan individuals are currently living. He highlighted the need to continue assisting Libyans who are displaced and in need of humanitarian assistance until they can voluntarily return home in dignity and safety.

On 19 June, the High Commissioner flew with 121 persons of concern who were evacuated from detention centres in Libya to UNHCR’s Emergency Transit Mechanism (ETM) in Niger. Since November 2017, UNHCR has evacuated 1,730 refugees out of Libya (1,408 to Niger, 312 to Italy and 10 to Romania).

Population Movements

As of 21 June, the Libyan Coast Guard (LCG) rescued/intercepted a total of 8,144 refugees and migrants. Between 19 and 21 June, more than 220 individuals lost their lives at sea while attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea on their way to Europe. On 19 June, a wooden boat carrying an unknown number of refugees and migrants capsized off the Libyan coast. Out of the estimated 100 passengers, only five survived. The authorities took the survivors to a local hospital for medical treatment. The same day, a rubber dinghy with some 130 people on board sunk at a different location off the Libyan coast. Sixty survivors were rescued by local fisherman while seventy people are believed to have drowned in this incident. On 20 June, a total of 60 individuals were disembarked in Garabulli (65 km West to Tripoli) and at the Tajura disembarkation point by the LCG. Those disembarked reported that 50 persons drowned before the LCG cold rescue them. On 21 June, 346 refugees and migrants were disembarked in the Tripoli Naval Base and Tajoura. The LCG recovered three bodies from the sea. UNHCR and its partners were present at disembarkation points to provide urgent humanitarian and medical assistance to the traumatized survivors.