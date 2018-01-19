UNHCR Flash Update Libya (13 - 19 January 2018)

Population Movements

Since 1 January 2018, the Libyan Coast Guard (LCG) has rescued/intercepted 1,431 refugees and migrants at sea, including 280 women and 143 children. During the course of the week, 728 individuals were disembarked at the Tripoli Naval base. UNHCR and its partner International Medical Corps (IMC) provided humanitarian assistance in the form of medical attention and core relief items, both at the disembarkation point and at the detention centre where the refugees and migrants were transferred to following disembarkation. UNHCR’s primary objective at disembarkation points in Libya is to save lives and to ensure the early identification and immediate protection of persons of concern to UNHCR, mainly refugees and asylum-seekers.

Last week, UNHCR reiterated its appeal to countries for help in saving lives by offering more resettlement places and other safe alternatives to protection for refugees, including family reunification.

UNHCR Response

UNHCR continues to provide humanitarian assistance to internally displaced persons (IDP) and returnees in Libya. UNHCR’s IDP response focuses on advocacy and promoting IDP access to rights, basic services and solutions throughout Libya. UNHCR is expanding its capacity and partnerships with national and international organisations in Libya, in order to conduct protection monitoring and respond to needs. On 15 January, UNHCR visited Janzour area in Tripoli, where some 200 internally displaced persons from Warshefana are currently living in precarious conditions. During the visit, UNHCR met with the local committee and families. Main needs include basic household items, such as heaters during winter months, and support to acquire medicines due to the lack of liquidity. UNHCR and its partner LibAid are planning joint interventions to respond to the most pressing needs in the community.

UNHCR had to postpone humanitarian evacuations from Libya planned for this week due to the closure of Mitiga airport in Tripoli. The evacuations will resume when the airport reopens and security conditions are stable. Since the last evacuation on 23 December 2017, UNHCR teams have processed over 700 individuals, who are scheduled to travel in the coming days. In addition to evacuation from Libya, UNHCR has so far submitted over 374 cases for resettlement to third countries.

During the reporting period, over 2,060 refugees and asylum-seekers visited UNHCR’s Community Development Centres (CDCs) in Tripoli. During the past weeks, UNHCR noted a general increase of refugees and asylum-seekers visiting CDCs and requesting access to assistance and registration. An average 300 people a day visited CDCs compared to 100 in November 2017. Over 62% are Sudanese, followed by Syrians (18%), Eritreans (7%), Ethiopians (6%), Palestinians (2%), Somalis (2%), and Iraqis (1%).