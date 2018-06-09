UNHCR Flash Update Libya (1 - 8 June 2018) [EN/AR]

Voices from Libya

Nestled among the twisted olive trees that cling to the slopes of the Nafusa Mountains – the arid range in northwest Libya that separates the Mediterranean coastal plain from the Tripolitanian Plateau to the south – lies the village of Gwalish. For generations, the villagers there lived simple and largely unchanged lives, herding goats and harvesting olives and grain. In 2011, however, Gwalish became a ghost town after the majority of the population fled a series of battles in the area during the uprising that removed former leader Muammar Gaddafi. After being scattered across the country for several years, in 2015 and with the help of the Nafusa Mountains Committee, the former residents were granted safe return.

Some 500 families – around a third of the village’s former population – made their way home. Among the dedicated group of villagers who helped get the school up and running again is Mohammed, a teacher for more than 15 years who teaches geography and history to 100 returnee pupils. “When we returned to Gwalish, we found the school looted and partially destroyed,” he said. “This tiny school used to be one of the best schools in the area. We are now rebuilding it from scratch.” – Read more about his story here.

Population Movements

As of 31 May, there are 52,739 refugees and asylum seekers registered with UNHCR in Libya. In 2018 alone, UNHCR registered 8,149 individuals. Sudanese nationals (4,591) continue to be the largest caseload registered this year, followed by Eritreans (1,475) and Syrians (1,107).

As of 31 May 2018, the Libyan Coast Guard rescued/intercepted 6,929 people in different locations along the Libyan coast. A total of 1,756 individuals were rescued/intercepted in May, 1,463 in April and 1,054 in March. Of the total of 6,929 people rescued/intercepted at sea by the Libyan Coast Guard, 4,748 were men, 1,140 women, 577 children and 464 unidentified. Since 1 January 2018, Libyan local authorities have recovered 41 bodies of people who perished while attempting to cross the Mediterranean towards Europe. The majority of individuals disembarked in Libya were from Nigeria (1,201), Eritrea (831) and Mali (688).

UNHCR Response

Since 1 September 2017, 436 individuals have been submitted for resettlement to 6 resettlement States (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Sweden, Switzerland). A total of 42 individuals have departed on resettlement directly from Libya to France, Sweden and Netherlands. So far this year, IOM referred 222 cases to UNHCR, of which 142 were so far resolved by the agencies. UNHCR has set an initial milestone of 40,000 resettlement places to be made available by resettlement states globally for refugees along the Central Mediterranean route. UNHCR is also calling for the facilitation of complementary pathways for refugees along the Central Mediterranean route, in addition to the initial figure of 40,000 resettlement places. These complementary pathways include, family reunification, humanitarian visas or scholarships. As of 6 June 2018, 11 States have committed a total of 3,781 resettlement places for the Libya-Niger situation. Out of these pledges, 1,100 will be used for resettlement processing directly out of Libya.

UNHCR continues to rehabilitate its Gathering and Departure Facility (GDF) in Tripoli. As of 4 June, the clinic has been fully rehabilitated. Other spaces including a store, recreational area and family accommodation will be functional by mid-June. The GDF will provide a safe and dignified space for vulnerable refugees departing Libya while their cases are processed for solutions in third countries.

During the reporting period, two quick-impact projects were completed by UNHCR and partners. With the aim of enhancing access to health care for internally displaced persons and their host communities, UNHCR provided a generator to the polyclinic in Sokna-Jufra (640km south east of Tripoli). Following needs and technical assessments, 100 school desks were dispatched to a school in Sabratha in an effort to enhance the city’s educational capacity