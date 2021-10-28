UNHCR deeply saddened by death of young asylum-seeker in Tripoli

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is deeply saddened to learn of the death of a young Eritrean asylum-seeker in Tripoli last night.

According to reports received, the male asylum-seeker was hit by a car outside the Community Day Centre (CDC) in Tripoli, where large numbers of people have been gathering in the aftermath of Libya’s security operations this month.

The incident was reported through a UNHCR partner emergency hotline and a medical team was deployed. The asylum-seeker was taken to hospital, but passed away shortly afterwards. UNHCR is calling for an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident.

The Libyan authorities began a series of arrests and raids earlier this month, targetting areas of the city housing large numbers of asylum-seekers and migrants. Thousands of people were detained without charge and shelters were demolished, leaving many homeless.

Several thousand people continue to gather outside the CDC, calling for immediate evacuation out of Libya. While UNHCR has suspended activities at the Community Day Centre due to safety and security concerns, it is providing assistance to people affected by the security operation in other parts of Tripoli.

UNHCR continues to call on the authorities to respect at all times the human rights and dignity of asylum-seekers and refugees, and end their arbitrary detention. It also stands ready to support an urgent plan of action that could address their situation.

ends

Notes UNHCR advises against the publication of any personal or other information or data in breach of principles of data protection and confidentiality. An emergency 24/7 medical hotline - +218 (0) 91035 4839 - is available in Tripoli for refugees and asylum-seekers, providing ambulance transportation for urgent medical cases, free of charge.