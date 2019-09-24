UNHCR Brief: Libyan refugees and asylum seekers' irregular boat migration to Europe (July 2019)

In 2018, 399 Libyan refugees and asylum seekers reached Italian shores traveling irregularly via boat from Libya, 2.6% of all arrivals to Europe that year.

This trend builds on a proportional increase in Libyan refugees and asylum seekers arriving among boat arrivals in Italy since 2016: in 2016, 887 Libyans crossed the Mediterranean sea to arrive in Italy and in 2017, despite a 34 per cent decrease in overall arrivals, 1,234 Libyans made the journey across the Mediterranean and arrived in Italy (including 216 unaccompanied and separated children).

At the same time, in the Multi-Sector Needs Assessment 2018, the most comprehensive assessment on the humanitarian needs of Libyans across the country, covering 18 mantikas, REACH found that 16 per cent of respondents reportedly had a household member who wanted to leave Libya.

Most reported reasons for this were

(1) intention to study abroad, cited by 41 per cent of households,

(2) lack of work opportunities, cited by 33 per cent and

(3) lack of security in the area, reported by 29 per cent of households.

Considering the difficulty for Libyan nationals to leave the country through legal means, this raises the question whether more Libyans may be expected to embark on the perilous boat journey towards Europe in the future.

This brief aims to improve understanding of the phenomenon of irregular boat migration of Libyan refugees and asylum seekers from Libya to Italy in 2017 and 2018. More specifically, it aims (1) to provide an enhanced understanding of the decision-making process driving Libyans to embark on the irregular boat journey from Libya to Europe and (2) to investigate the smuggling dynamics which characterise Libyans’ irregular boat journey from Libya to Europe.

It is based on 10 key informant interviews with policy analysts, humanitarian aid workers and researchers in Italy, Libya and Tunisia, as well as 11 in-depth open-ended interviews conducted with Libyan refugees and asylum seekers who arrived via boat in Italy between 2017 and 2018.

The assessment finds that the majority of Libyan refugees and asylum seekers who reached Italy irregularly via boat from Libya between 2017 and 2018 were young, well-educated men from medium to upper class socio-economic backgrounds. Most had taken the decision to leave quickly, in response to a sudden deterioration in the security situation, which had an immediate impact on respondents’ lives, such as the death or kidnapping of a close family member. Contacting smugglers and organising the journey was reportedly very easy for Libyan refugees and asylum seekers interviewed, with respondents taking few days to weeks between deciding to leave and embarking on a boat. Considering that legal pathways out of the country remain limited and considering the ease with which respondents accessed smuggling networks, irregular boat migration from Libya to Italy of Libyan refugees and asylum seekers may continue in 2019.