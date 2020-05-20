UNFPA COVID-19 response in Libya, April 2020

Situation Overview

On 25 March 2020, the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Libya. As of May 2020, 63 cases were confirmed, including three COVID-related deaths. Since 22 March, both national authorities in the West and East have implemented curfews in addition to other preventive measures limiting the movement between municipalities and regions. Despite calls for a global ceasefire, heavy fighting in Libya continues, particularly in and around Tripoli. At its ninth year of instability and conflict, with growing levels of insecurity, political fragmentation, and an already over-stretched and under-resourced health system, Libya is at high risk of the spread of COVID-19 and in need of support to effectively prepare and respond to the pandemic.